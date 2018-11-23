Global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market share and Industry Forecast to 2024: Ken Research

Ground Support Equipment (GSE) is used in airports for managing resources like cargo, aircraft, and passengers at the ground level. GSE helps in the movement of aircraft right from the time of landing to take – off. This includes aircraft maintenance, maneuvering, refueling, servicing, and repairing, etc. GSE can be owned by the provider of airlines or even outsourced to external agencies, while this decision depends on economies of scale of operating them.

The Report of Global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market- Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024 categorizes the GSE market on the basis of market share, market analysis, and market trends. The market of GSE is segmented into four major regions of North America, APAC, and Europe. There are many of the key manufacturing companies engaged in global ground support equipment market, such as AMSS GSE (United Kingdom), JBT Corporation (United States), Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) Group (France), Tronair Inc. (United States), Tug Technologies Corporation (United States), and others. The contractual agreement is some strategic initiatives taken by the industries to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The Ground Support Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the upcoming years. Among the many reasons fuelling the growth is an increase in demand for air passenger and freight traffic, demand for electric and hybrid GSEs, the rise in warehousing operations in the airports, technological developments, and airport expansion projects. Among the various segments of GSE, electric ground support equipment segment is projected to have higher growth rates due to the move towards conventional and green energy. The recent innovations in this market include the use of wireless technologies. The rising imports and exports and overall trading activities are expected to positively impact the market. However, the detriments to entry are huge initial investments and maintenance and replacement of GSE which have challenged the market.

GSE market can be classified based on type into electric, Non – electric and hybrid. Based on application, it can be divided into passenger service, commercial cargo service, commercial aircraft service, military cargo service, and military aircraft service with commercial cargo segment seeing the highest growth. On the basis of end-user, the segment is subdivided into commercial and defence with a commercial segment having higher growth due to urbanization and increase in airport expansion projects. On the basis of the component, the segment is subdivided into Equipment and MRO.

To know more, click on the link below:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/defense-and-security/defense/global-ground-support-equipment/171805-16.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249