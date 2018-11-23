GE3S specializes in Energy Audit Service in Dubai

GE3S provides Energy Audit Service. We have experienced #energy_auditor_in_Dubai. GE3S’s Energy auditors have conducted several energy audits across UAE. The main purpose of an energy audit is to establish quickly and reliably, the main locations where losses, wastages or inefficiency occurs in energy consumption and utilization.

There are different types of the energy audit:-

1. Preliminary audit:

The preliminary audit is carried out in the limited time and it highlights the energy cost and wastage in the major equipment and processes. It also gives the major energy supply and demand.

The team conducts pre-audit visit, in the plant area with the attention focused on the energy inputs, spots of wastage and available energy conservation opportunities. Energy balance is estimated, the data regarding energy inputs and outputs are collected for use during the preliminary audit.

During the visit, discussions with line supervisors and line technicians and joint brainstorming sessions may be necessary to acquire creative ideas and to know the practical difficulties in carrying out the proposed energy conservation measures (ECM).

After the pre-audit visit, the work of an energy audit is undertaken. In the preliminary audit, low tech recommendations are preferred. Some of the low-cost recommendations may be: Switching off lights when not required, replace incandescent lamps by the fluorescent lamps, automatic thermostat control, and use of solar water heating panel's etc.

The preliminary audit spots energy waste spots and recommends short, intermediate and long-term solutions. It should adopt step by step and a cautious approach for improvements and new techniques of energy management and control system.

2. Detailed (Comprehensive) Energy Audit:

A detailed energy audit, also known as comprehensive energy audit includes engineering recommendations and well-defined projects with priorities. It accounts for the total energy utilized in plants. It involves detailed engineering for options to reduce energy consumption and also reduce cost. The duration of such studies is generally from 1 to 10 weeks. The action plan is divided into short term, medium term, and long-term actions.

The short-term action plan requires no capital investment or least investment to avoid energy wastage and minimizing non-essential energy uses and improving the system efficiency through improved maintenance programmer.

The medium-term action plan requires a little investment to achieve efficiency improvement through modifications of existing equipment and other operations.

The long-term action plan is aimed to achieve the economy through the latest energy saving techniques and innovations. The capital investments are required to be studied thoroughly while finalizing the long-term action-plan.

The comprehensive (detailed) energy audit is a thorough and extensive energy audit that analyses and quantifies the amount of energy consumption in each subsystem of the plant and compares the same with the target energy consumption. Target per unit energy consumption is the optimum energy consumption per unit product.

