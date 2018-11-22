Starch Based Plastic Market – Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

Bio-plastics are obtained from different biomass sources, the most widely is used is starch, which is a natural polymer. Starch based plastic films are made up of starch alone are usually brittle and have low moisture barrier, so they are incorporated with different material. Starch based plastic finds wide applications in petroleum based polymers to create different composite materials which are then processed through extrusion or injection molding using standard machineries.

Among the variety of biodegradable plastic available, starch based plastic account for almost half of the market. Starch based plastics are used in the production of bags for recycling organic waste, hygiene products, packaging materials, in agriculture & biomedical fields. Moreover, starch based plastics are employed in the medical industry owing to its enhanced non-toxicity, biocompatibility, better mechanical properties, and degradation properties as required.

Starch based plastics are environment friendly as they reduce the carbon footprints of traditional resins. Starch based plastic can act as a substitute for petroleum based polymers. The starch based plastic also finds application in agricultural where it is used in mulch films in order to prevent the loss of humus and provide appropriate carbon. Starch based plastics are highly bio degradable that is, it can be used along the compostable polymer without affecting its degradation process.

With the increasing demand in agricultural industry, as starch based plastic enhances sustainability and lower soil contamination. Rapid growth in the global economy; increase in disposable income are the factors contributing in the growth of bioplastic industry which in turn will increase the starch based plastic market. Also rise in usage in pharmaceutical and medical applications such as in space filling implants, controlled drug release and wound treatments contribute to market growth of starch based plastic.

Starch based plastic have good tensile strength and heat tolerance as compared to its alternatives which drives the demand in the starch based plastic market. Since the bioplastics are used in increasing number of markets such as packaging, consumer electronics, catering products automotive, agriculture and textiles to toys which escalates the starch based plastic market globally.