Goodwyn Offers Best Tea Gift Sets for Indian Companies & Business Houses

When New Year and Christmas is just around the corner, and we all run out of ideas to give gifts to our dear ones. The trend of giving gifts to colleagues originated from the corporate and business world, but now it is a widespread practice in every sector.

Kolkata,India: When it comes to gifting, the objective of a corporate firm is not only to wish well for his clients or colleagues but also to impress them. A few years back, the trend of giving boxes of dry fruits or cookies was in style. In 2018, the trend is well past its peak, and it no longer shows that you are sophisticated. Instead of cookies and dry fruits, we will provide you with a perfect alternative. We introduce you to a brand named Goodwyn Tea which can become your ideal gifting solution for both corporate and socializing worlds. The brand has a large variety of tea gifting options depending on the price range of the customer. The flavor and aroma tea is the field of specialization for this brand. Goodwyn Tea not only maintains the quality of the tea leaves, but also the packaging of the product. In the corporate world, we are well aware of how people are more interested in outer appearance than what’s inside. It is possible for this brand to maintain the quality of tea leaves is because they have private owned tea estates in Assam and Tripura. The brand is very flexible when it comes to meeting the demand of the customer. Many customers prefer gift tea bags over loose tea.

The packaging of tea bags is a little more comfortable in comparison to the packaging of loose tea. The Goodwyn Tea brand has specially made tin boxes or cylindrical packaging for loose tea. The tea leaves are highly sensitive which makes proper packaging a significant headache. The brand has both online and offline store; though the offline stores are yet to spread to across India. The offline store of Goodwyn Tea located near Guwahati Airport is the only active store. A person can use the official website of Goodwyn to place their order. They take around 4-5 business days to deliver the package. One can use the site to order tea in bulk quantity also.