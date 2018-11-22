Global ISO Modal Container Market Research Reveals Opportunities, Size, Share, Pricing with Trends and Forecast till 2023

According to recently published TechSci Research report “Global ISO Modal Container Market, By Type, By Application, By Transport, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, the global ISO modal container market is projected to reach $ 2.6 billion by 2023 on account of increasing use of flexible ISO modal containers for small-scale LNG transportation coupled with the growing steel industry and refinery throughput. Moreover, governments of various major economies are taking initiatives towards the adoption of clean fuel, which is likely to positively influence global ISO modal container market in the coming years. Additionally, technological advancements such as the use of Hi-tech lift technology and articulated inter-modal rail cars for avoiding physical damage during operations are further likely to steer growth in the market over the coming years. China International Marine Containers Ltd. (CIMC) grabbed the largest market share in global ISO modal container market in 2017, and the company is likely to maintain its dominance through 2023 as well. Other leading market players include CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Chart Industries Inc., Nantong Tank Container Co. Ltd, and Air Water Plant & Engineering Inc., among others.

Among types, the global ISO modal container market is dominated by Type–II segment as this type of ISO modal container can be used by both road and ship transportation mode. In 2017, LNG accounted for the largest application share in value terms in the global ISO modal container market, and the application segment is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to various initiatives were taken by different country governments to encourage the use of cleaner fuels. A large demand for ISO modal containers emanates from Asia-Pacific region on the back of presence of major global economies such as China, Japan, and India.

“As per Shell LNG Statistics, in 2017, the global LNG imports stood at around 393 BCM and they are expected to reach 800 BCM by 2035. This is due to the growing number of government initiatives to encourage the use of cleaner fuel, lower operational costs and increase in LNG imports from Qatar, Australia, Russia and the US. Moreover, growing implementation of automated freight transport technologies, globally, coupled with rising use of intermodal container transport to get carbon credit as it emits 65% lesser greenhouse gases compared to truck transportation, would further steer growth in the global ISO modal container market during the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Few of the major players operating in the global ISO modal container market include China International Marine Containers Ltd. (CIMC), CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Chart Industries Inc., Nantong Tank Container Co., Ltd, Air Water Plant & Engineering Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Galileo Technologies SA, LUXI Group Co. Ltd., Buhold Industries and UBH International Limited and UBH International Limited.

“Global ISO Modal Container Market, By Type, By Application, By Transport, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of global ISO modal container market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global ISO modal container market.