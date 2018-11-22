Essential Paint Supplies That You Need

Having paint supplies in your inventory can speed your paintjob tasks without having to waste time looking for supplies. While there are so many paint supplies available, here are the essential paint supplies you need. Stocking up on these supplies can make you productive.

• A Nine-inch Roller

A nine-inch roller with sturdy arm is an essential tool to have in your inventory. You also have to make sure that the roller sleeve is also of the same size. Buying a quality roller sleeve allows to hold more paint and the makes the job a whole lot easier.

• A 2 ½ Inch Paintbrush

The 2 ½ inch paintbrush helps you with covering the corners and trim as you paint. Choose a paintbrush that is slightly angled which offers better control while painting edges.

• A Painter’s Tape

You should also have a 3M painter’s tape over a plastic tape. It is because plastic can be slippery but at the same time it is also inexpensive and disposable.

• Damp Cloth

Make sure that you have a damp cotton cloth that you can use to wipe drips as you are indulged in your paintjob.

• A Stool or a Ladder

Make sure that you have a ladder or stool in your inventory which allows you to reach the ceiling comfortably without you having to stand on the top step.

• An Extension Pole

An extension pole is also an essential tool that you should have. With an extension pole, it becomes easier to reach and paint the ceiling.

• A Roller Grid

Skip the paint tray and invest in a roller grid. Roller grids essentially are metal screens that hang inside a five-gallon bucket. All you have to do is dip the roller in the buckets and run it along the grid and work the paint.

• 5-Gallon Bucket

This is an essential tool that you must have in your paint supply inventory because the excess paint drips back into the bucket which also means that you are losing less.

If you are looking to update your paint supply inventory, make sure to visit our website at https://www.protoolshopper.com. We offer high-quality supplies that are essential for you and you are going to benefit a lot from it.