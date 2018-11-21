Thermal underfloor insulation as a barrier for low temperatures

Nobody wants to have cold feet in the winter! This unpleasant situation not only lowers the quality of living conditions in one’s house, but it can also damage other layers, i.e. building materials incorporated into your construction. Let’s learn more on thermal underfloor insulation and its benefits.

Installation process

The most perfect method for stopping cold penetrating the interior space of your home from lower storeys, open sub floor or garage, as well as ground is preventing it from passing through the foundations by placing thermal insulation directly under the base plate.

This method is so good that even low ground temperature, considerably lower than 10 °C, cannot be felt from the inside part of the floor slab, that is from your interior space.

Why is quality floor thermal insulation so important?

Protective cold barrier should ideally consist of thermo-insulating boards which are also resistant to high pressure loads. Experts recommend using those of strength class 50 or 70. These numbers indicate compressive strength of 50 t / m² and 70 t / m² at 10% compressibility. thermal insulation panels are so firm that load from the whole building can be placed on them.

Lightweight buildings vs. Multi-storey objects

In lightweight buildings, those without basement floors, an XPS-strength class of 30 is sufficient. If the building has a basement floor, ground floor and at least one floor above, it is recommended to use an XPS board of class 50. In case of multi-storey buildings, we recommend using XPS board of class 70. This is especially valid in area of support walls, that is, under the supporting pillars. The usual thickness of the thermal insulation layers range between 10cm and 20cm.

Secret to warm and solid floors

Instead of concrete liners (which are installed in liquid state), so-called dry coats are used more and more. Plasters made of dry screeds consist of plasterboard plates (20mm thick), made of different panels based on plaster or wood. In order to accommodate the usual pressure loads in classic business or residential areas, XPS 50 with thickness ranging from 30mm to 50mm is recommended.

Garage underfloor insulation- solution to frosting problem

XPS 50 or 70 is more and more recommended by experts, especially when it comes to insulating garage underfloor. These pressure resistant insulation plates are placed on pressure pipes. In cold climates, this is a must in order to diminish negative weather conditions’ effects and prevent frosting in garage.

Insulation and formwork in one: thermal insulation system for foundations

A quick and secure installation of thermal insulation under the base plate is guaranteed by innovative thermal insulation system for foundations. It is both a formwork and a thermal insulation system. This system meets the highest requirements when it comes to pressurized load and preventing humidity.

This system is designed for foundation plates on which large pressure loads are exerted. They are especially suitable for multi-storey buildings for different purposes, such as underfloor insulation of elements under significant pressure, as well as in various industrial facilities. Moreover, this system is suitable for forming standardized moisture sealing in the basement area, i.e. links between horizontal and vertical waterproofing prescribed by technical standards worldwide and in Australia. In this way, the entire object is practically “wrapped” in a thermal envelope, avoiding appearance of the so-called “thermal bridges”.