Steel Products at Hascall Steel Company Undergo Rigorous Multiple Inspections

To ensure that its steel products meet quality standards and the specific requirements of customers, Hascall Steel Company follows a stringent inspection process. The process involves careful assessment of the products’ chemical components, physical properties, and coating properties.

[GRANDVILLE, 11/21/2018] – Hascall Steel Company follows a stringent inspection process to ensure all its steel products are safe, durable, and meet the specifications ordered by customers. The process includes an intensive assessment of the three aspects and composition of a steel product – chemical composition, physical properties, and zinc coating properties.

The Inspection Process

The first step to the process is to determine the chemical composition of the steel products using a spectrometer. These chemical components include the following:

• Manganese

• Carbon

• Phosphorus

• Sulfur

• Silicon

Second, Hascall Steel Company determines the physical properties of steel. To do so, the company uses state-of-the-art machines to identify whether its products meet the basic properties of high-quality steel such as tensile strength, yield strength, hardness, and elongation. Additionally, it determines the more complex r and n values of steel.

When assessing the r value of steel products, Hascall Steel Company makes sure the product can resist thinning or thickening when a compressive force is applied. On the other hand, for the n value, the steel provider measures how sheet metal responds after cold working.

Lastly, Hascall Steel Company checks zinc coatings, which are common in coated steel products. To determine the thickness of a steel product, the zinc coatings are measured in mills or millimeters using a device known as the elcometer. Then, the data is processed and analyzed using the company’s proprietary Avalon software. The software, in turn, converts data into grams or square meters.

Multiple Inspections

After production, all steel products are sent to Hascall Steel Company’s in-house laboratory. The inspectors, using a Rockwell machine, assess the hardness of the product, which is a key indicator in the material’s strength and formability.

Multiple inspections are done to ensure that the sheets and blanks are within the projected tolerance for length, width, squareness, surface appearance and condition, gauge, type, and grade.

A team of three to four inspectors examines all areas of steel products and ensures they adhere to the specifications ordered and have consistent quality.

These rigorous quality assessment process is done because the company believes that, “being a recognized expert and a trusted choice does not come by just saying so, but, rather, by truly knowing and understanding the underlying product which you are selling.”

About Hascall Steel Company

Hascall Steel Company has been providing customers with competitively-priced steel products since 1971. It processes slit steel, blanked steel, edge conditioned steel, and cold reduced steel. Currently, it has three locations in Michigan and one in Tennessee. Learn more about the company and its solutions. Visit http://www.hascallsteel.com/.