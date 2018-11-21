Sodium Reducing Agents Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2016-2026

Sodium Reducing Agents Market: Introduction

Sodium reducing agents are becoming key ingredients in food and beverage products owing to health and nutritional benefits across the globe. Sodium is an essential mineral for human life which regulates the fluid in human body, maintains the acid-base level, and also helps nerve and muscle to function properly. Despite of many benefits of sodium, there are certain disadvantages associated with high sodium diet such as stroke, heart disease and high blood pressure. At present, people over age of 50 years, usually face health problems due to high intake of sodium through various food items. The people who have diabetes and high or slightly elevated blood pressure are very much concerned about salty food products. A diet with high sodium intake not only affects heart but brain and bones too. Due to sodium accumulation, the body holds water to dilute the sodium which leads to increase in the volume of blood and the amount of fluid surrounding cells. Extra work or pressure can stiffen blood vessels that leads to high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack or even heart failure. Hence, in order to prevent cardiovascular problems, sodium reducing agents have been introduced in the market. Sodium reducing agents help to mitigate the level of salt in food products. Currently, processed food manufacturers are focusing on new sodium reducing agent formulations which reduces the salt content in food products without compromising over taste of the product. Sodium reducing agents play pivotal role in maintaining the salt intake in the regular diet. In addition, food and beverage manufacturers are keen to reduce the level of salts in related food products. The development in food processing and fermentation technologies have helped to offer variety of sodium reducing products in the market.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12226

Sodium Reducing Agents: Market Dynamics

Change in life style, lack of exercise and consuming salty food are the key reasons for obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Utilization of sodium reducing agents in food and beverage products is increasing due counter ill effects of aforementioned reasons across the globe. Sodium reducing agents have become increasingly important part of the food ingredients. Increasing number of patients suffering from hypertension and cardiovascular diseases are the crucial factors boosting the demand for sodium reducing agents. Government bodies are also spreading the awareness about the harmful effects of sodium on human health, which in turn propelling the growth of the sodium reducing agents market.

Some manufacturers have introduced salt (sodium chloride) replacers and sodium-free leavening agent which replaces the sodium ingredients and also maintain the taste and nutritional value of the food products. Changing consumers demand towards healthy and nutritious food product is an opportunity for sodium reducing agent manufacturers to capitalize on the market potential globally. Medical science has proved that salt reduction to 6 grams per day helps to reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Increased consumer awareness and government regulations to reduce the sodium level in food items supports the growth of sodium reducing agents market.

There is increased demand from food processors to reduce sodium content without compromising flavor in the finished product. Demand from both the sides, consumers and food processors to reduce sodium level in food products is expected to fuel the growth of sodium reducing agent market across the globe.

Sodium Reducing Agents: Market Segmentation

The global sodium reducing agents market can be segmented on the basis of ingredients and application. On the basis of ingredients, the global sodium reducing agents market can be segmented into amino acids, yeast extracts, mineral salts and others. On the basis of applications, the global sodium reducing agents market can be segmented into meat products, bakery and confectionary, dairy and frozen foods, seasonings, snacks and others.

Request Report TOC@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12226

Sodium Reducing Agents Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants involved in the manufacturing of sodium reducing agents include AngelYeast Co.,Ltd, Advanced Food Systems, Inc., Lesaffre – Biospringer, Armor Proteines, Cambrian, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Carbery Group, ICL Performance Products, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Tate & Lyle and Novozymes etc.