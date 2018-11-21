Micro-LED Market Research 2025 by Top Key Players, Several Key Regions and Applications

21th November, 2018- Micro-LED Market is a power-efficient device that gives a systematic digital read-out and ups the performance ante of consumer electronic devices greatly. An increasing demand for a device producing high luminescence with significant power-savings and near-to-eye display radiance is one of the initiating reasons for micro-LED market to gain prominence. Furthermore, increasing participation from consumer electronics giants such as SONY and APPLE in leveraging consumer interest for these devices has garnered significant attention for micro-LED devices. Segmentation of micro-LED market by offering includes display panel and lighting devices. Segmentation of micro-LED market by application includes smart watch, NTE devices, smartphone and tablets, laptops and PC monitor, HUD, digital signage display, lighting.
View more detailed TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/micro-led-market/request-sample
Segmentation by region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. North America is the largest consumer of micro-LED devices expressing marked interest in adoption of display and lighting technologies in varied segments such as consumer electronics, retail and education sectors. Burgeoning population coupled with a flourishing consumer electronics sector has infused growth in micro-LED devices in Asia pacific regions such as India, Japan, China and South Korea. A growing ensemble of various display panel manufacturers, LED foundries and brand customers are poised as significant growth drivers in micro-LED industry. News has it that micro-LED market aims to bring down the exorbitant cost in LCD supply-chain navigation of components including BLU, polarizer and other cost-provoking components that reaches $30-40billion dramatically. Technically speaking, micro-LED industry as it were to topple LCD display industry, LED display market would require being in-focus with driver solutions, micro-LED chips and mass-transfer process to bolster the LED devices storming the market.
Traditional display devices are 3x or4x cheaper than micro-LED devices. Hence some cost-cutting and yield-raising in chip manufacture and production techniques will have to be implemented to bring the projected cost down. LED devices are a step further in boosting technological upgrades with its market entry following LCD and OLED display panels. micro-LED devices are definitely en-route to more diverse application suites such as VR devices, AR projection, optical sensors and fingerprint recognition. Joint-ventures in micro-LED market will increase R&D efforts infinitely putting developers in quandary and no result in sight. Sony Corp. has created market euphoria with Crystal LED integrated structure (CLEDIS) displays. This technology gave an unblemished performance on all performance indices including brightness, resolution and contrast. Key industry players in micro-LED market include Apple, Inc., Sony Corp, Oculus VR, VerLase Technologies LLC, X-Celeprint Ltd., Ostendo Technologies, Inc., Cooledge Lighting Inc., Aledia, GLO AB, Rohinni LLC, and Epistar Corp.
To Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/micro-led-market
Market Segment:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Micro-LED in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
- United States
- EU
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Global Micro-LED market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
- Apple Inc. (Luxvue)
- Oculus VR (Infiniled Ltd.)
- Sony Corp
- Aledia
- X-Celeprint Ltd
- GLO AB
- Other
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Micro-LED Display
- Micro-LED Lighting
- Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Retail and BFSI
- Government and Defense
- Other
Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/micro-led-market/request-sample
Major Table Of Contents:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Analysis
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By Regulatory
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By Service Type
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By Equipment Type
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By Service Contract
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By Service Provider
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By End-User
- Micro-LED Market Analysis By Geography
- Competitive Landscape Of The Micro-LED Companies
- Company Profiles Of The Micro-LED Industry
Get in touch
At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.
Contact Person:
Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Email: ryan@millioninsights.com
Million Insights
Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,
Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India
tel: 91-20-65300184
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com