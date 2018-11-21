Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is Predicted to Grow at a CAGR Value of 4.4% by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: By Technology (Solvent-Borne, Aqueous, Powdered, Others); By Layer (Surfacers, Sealers, Primers, Undercoats, Topcoats, Others); By Component; By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Motorcycle); By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and Row) – Forecast Period (2018–2023),” the market will be driven by increasing sales of vehicles and easy availability of auto loans.

North America is expected to dominate the Automotive Refinish Coatings market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing disposable income of people in this region. The increasing number of used vehicles will also fuel the demand for automotive refinish coatings in the region.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report

By formulation, the water-borne coatings segment will enjoy the largest share in the Automotive Refinish Coatings market during the forecast period. There is a high demand for water-borne coatings from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) due to their benefits over solvent-borne based coatings, which contain high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment will have the largest share in the market due to the increase in sales of used cars.

Browse Research Report: https://industryarc.com/Report/11698/automotive-refinish-coatings-market.html

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

• The growth of the automotive sector will boost the demand for automotive refinish coatings during the forecast period.

• Increased investments in R&D activities will augment the Automotive Refinish Coatings market during the forecast period.

• The increasing awareness about the environmental impacts of VOC emissions will drive the demand for water-borne coatings, which in turn will drive the Automotive Refinish Coatings market.

Key Players of the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market

The key players of the Automotive Refinish Coatings market include PPG Industries, BASF SE, and Axalta Coating Systems.

— PPG acquired certain assets of Futsian Xinshi in January 2017 and opened a new center for automotive refinish professionals in Pilar, Argentina, in August 2017.

— BASF SE completed the acquisition of Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry in September 2016.

— Axalta Coating Systems provides undercoats, basecoats, and high gloss clearcoats for passenger and commercial vehicles.

The Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Increasing need for maintenance of used cars will drive the demand for the Automotive Refinish Coatings market.

A. By Formulation

1. High Solid Coatings

2. Waterborne Coatings

3. Solvent-borne Coatings

4. Powder Coatings

5. Other

B. By Component

1. One Component

2. Two Component

C. By Resin

1. Alkyd

2. Epoxy

3. Acrylic

4. Polyurethane

5. Polyester

6. Vinyl

7. Other

D. By Layer

1. Topcoats

2. Undercoats

3. Primers

4. Surfacers

5. Sealers

6. Others

E. By Vehicle

1. Light Vehicles OEM’S

1.1. Passenger Cars

1.2. Light Duty Commercial Vehicles

1.3. Bikes

1.4. Others

2. Commercial Vehicles

2.1. Medium Duty

2.2. Heavy Duty

2.3. Trucks

2.4. Buses

2.5. Rail Cars

2.6. Others

3. Industrial Vehicles

4. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – By Vehicle Type

F. By Geography (30+ countries)

G. Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Entropy

H. Company Profiles

1. PPG Industries, Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. BYK-GARDNER GMBH

4. Axalta Coating Systems

5. RPM International Inc

6. Company 6

7. Company 7

8. Company 8

9. Company 9

10. Company 10+

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

I. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

Related Reports:

A. Green Coatings Market

B. Waterborne Coatings Market

What can you expect from the report?

The Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1.Market Size by Product Categories

2.Market trends

3.Manufacturer Landscape

4.Distributor Landscape

5.Pricing Analysis

6.Top 10 End-user Analysis

7.Product Benchmarking

8.Product Developments

9.Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10.Patent Analysis

11.Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12.Country-level Analysis (15+)

13.Competitor Analysis

14.Market Shares Analysis

15.Value Chain Analysis

16.Supply Chain Analysis

17.Strategic Analysis

18.Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19.Opportunity Analysis

20.Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.