Sygma Solutions Has Now Been Appointed The Exclusive Distributor In The UK For The Mala Easy Locator (GPR) System

Sygma Solutions is the leading provider of CAT and Genny training in the UK and has now also been appointed the sole distributor in the UK for the Mala Easy Locator (GPR) System. This system is the one approved by Network Rail.

The company has been able to offer some superb deals on new units at a considerable reduction on last year’s prices owing to the current exchange rate on the Euro. This means that the EXM complete system is available for £8,750 + VAT and the IXM from £9,600 + VAT. Sygma Solutions is also the only Mala approved service and repair centre in the UK and is providing full servicing for the Mala Easy Locator at just £350.

Having also moved into larger premises, Sygma Solutions can now provide servicing for any radio detection equipment through the manufacturer and provide a complete service and calibration solution for all locator equipment. Knowing that this type of equipment is in daily use, Sygma also offers a loan service, subject to availability, while a customer’s equipment is in the workshop being serviced.

In addition, the company also have five nearly new IXM locator units for hire which have the latest software and GPS together with the 3D grid option. Sygma’s hire rates are unbeatable for the equipment provided at just £375 + VAT per week, although the rates can be discounted further for longer term hire. Free certified training on the use of the Easy Locator is also available and is delivered by Mike Langton of Mala.

Sygma Solutions is also pleased to announce that its’ five day Utility Mapping Training course has now been approved by ICES (The Chartered Institution of Civil Engineering Surveyors). This in turn means that anyone attending the course will be given free student membership to ICES followed by free affiliate membership until March 2019 on completion of the course. This course is now the only one approved by both ICES and The Survey Association and it also offers the option of the Proqual Level 3 Utility Mapping and Surveying qualification. In addition, Sygma has now also been named as a CITB Approved Training Organisation for its’ CAT course.

Sygma comments that accreditations are all well and good, but what matters most is the quality of the company’s CAT training. In order to ensure that every delegate on the five day Utility Mapping Course gets sufficient one on one time with its’ trainer, the company only takes on a maximum of four delegates for each course.

The Sygma Solutions Utility Mapping Course begins on the first day with an overview of utility networks – from power station to plug – and an explanation of how utilities arrive at our homes and businesses. Different cable and pipe types and materials are discussed. Utility plans (STATS) are also discussed along with variations, abbreviations, and meanings, and the PAS 128 Survey type D is covered. Operatives will undertake a PAS 128 Survey Type C on site.

The second day covers basic electrical theory in the classroom along with legislation and HSE requirements, including a brief overview of HSG47. Electromagnetic theory will be covered, and operatives will undertake more work on site.

On day 3 operatives cover the Radiodetection RD4000/8000, Vivax v-Loc Pro specific information and understanding correct use and application of different frequencies, distorted magnetic fields, depth, current, Current Direction CD Signal Direction (SD), and deep sonde location technique, together with passive signals and limitations. They also learn PAS 128 detection methods M1 – M4 and use electromagnetic location in active and passive modes at the same site in order to make a comparison between “locating without a locator”, Stats plans and actual findings.

The fourth day covers Ground Penetrating Radar theory in the classroom and then undertaking practical work on site using GPR to locate a variety of different utilities. Then on the fifth day operatives will take part in a practical test in a two man team on site with marks being deducted for any utility that is not located from their overall exam score.

Finally, operatives undertake a written exam for which the pass mark is 70%.