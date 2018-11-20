Security Orchestration Market 2018 Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Security Orchestration solutions enhance enterprises’ operation by sending alert notification related to security threats. The solution helps users by efficiently integrating its automation capabilities. The security orchestration platform automates the regular investigatory tasks and executes them with accuracy. It also enables Chief Information Security Officer (CISOs) to use their security budget more effectively by integrating security products with security teams while staying efficient.

The global Security Orchestration Market is segmented into component, application, deployment, organization size, and vertical. The component segment consists of solution and service. The service segment is segmented into professional services, consulting services, training and education, support and maintenance and managed services. The application segment is segmented into threat intelligence, network forensics, ticketing solutions, compliance management and others. The deployment segment consists of cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment comprises small and medium enterprise and large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global security orchestration market are FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Hexadite (U.S.), Phantom Cyber Corporation (U.S.), Tufin (Israel), Swimlane LLC (U.S.), and CyberSponse Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Security Orchestration Market Segmentation:

Regional Analysis

North America region accounts for a high share of the global security orchestration market in terms of revenue, owing to the early adoption of security orchestration solution in large, small & medium size enterprises and presence of major market players in the region. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan China and India are adopting cloud services for data storage that results into demand for powerful security policy to prevent cyber-attacks. However, complexities associated with networks and need for high initial investments for deploying advance security solutions solution may hamper the security orchestration market growth in the region. The study indicates that the European region also accounts for significant value share in the global security orchestration market. Several startups are emerging in the region and there has been intense M&A activity in recent years.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Independent software vendors

Consulting firms

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

