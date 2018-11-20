New corporate design by BLACKSPACE for Green City

YOUR BRAND IS YOUR MESSAGE, YOUR TYPE IS YOUR VOICE:

CORPORATE DESIGN BY BLACKSPACE FOR GREEN CITY

We live in times in which people believe less and less what brands tell them. Especially in a company with political concerns, a tailor-made character type can be the right way to carry the message consistently and credibly into the world. Blackspace (https://www.black.space) and Green City have been working together for three years now with this conviction and the declared goal of rethinking the city as a living space.

“We are the energy of a green city”

Under the motto “We are the energy of a green city”, Green City is committed to political and economic issues such as electricity from renewable energy sources and sustainable mobility concepts. “Clean air and less traffic, that’s what we all want – and Green City offers many smart solutions here. We have been working for the automotive sector for years, but we also want to contribute to changing the city as a living space for the better,” explains Alexander Gialouris of Brand Experience Studio Blackspace.

A monolithic umbrella brand

Before the first sketches, however, Blackspace began with a classic consulting process – because Green City’s multifaceted commitment also entails a complex corporate structure. So the first step was to create a meaningful brand architecture. In the future, the name “Green City” will be the new monolithic umbrella brand, uniting the existing commercial brands “Green City Energy”, “Green City Projekt”, the non-profit association Green City e.V. with over 1000 members and events such as the Streetlife Festival.

The typeface is the heart of the corporate design.

The typeface, the heart of the new Green City (https://www.greencity.de) appearance, is based on Norm’s replica, but we have greatly modified the typeface for our design concept. Different graphic patterns as a symbol for the diverse urban structures form a harmonious connection with the letter structure. In addition, the unique look of the ‘Green City Replica’ is created by using only capitals and being extremely compact. The transformation of the urban living space, which Green City is driving forward with all its might, is already visible in the typeface.

Intelligent structures for intelligent mobility

But the special feature of the type is that Blackspace has dynamically integrated the structures into the font. Together with our partners, the Swiss Type Foundry Lineto and the Berlin Type Engineers of Alphabet Type, we have developed our idea of a random generator that is implemented in the font. This varies on the one hand the patterns and on the other hand the areas of the letters which are replaced by patterns. For example, there are 20 different versions of “E” alone. Depending on the number of characters and the combination of letters, new “word pictures” are created again and again.

Green City in town, type in action

In the meantime, the new Green City Corporate Design can be found on the web as well as in the middle of the city: on posters for various events, at the Streetlife Festival or on the more than 1000 bright orange ’emmy’ electric scooters from Green City, which have been on the road in Munich for several months.