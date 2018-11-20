Manned Security Services Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2025

Manned Security Services Market 2018

Manned Security Services Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2025. Manned Security Services Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2025

Global Manned Security Services Market Information: by Type (Equipment, Service), End-user (Industrial Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings), and Region – Global Forecast Till 2025

Major Players In The Manned Security Services Market Include:

U.S. Security Associates, Inc. (U.S.), OCS Group Limited (U.K.), Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd. (U.K.), Allied Universal (U.S.), SIS International S.R.L. (Italy), China Security & Protection Group Ltd. (China), ICTS Europe S.A. (France), Tops Security Limited (India), Transguard Group (UAE), Andrews International Inc. (U.S.), G4S plc (U.K.), and Securitas AB (Sweden).

Segmentation:

By type, the manned security services market can be segmented into equipment and service where equipment segment is having a promising run with a projected CAGR of 6.98% to scale a market valuation of USD 4,976.9 million.

By end-users, the manned security services market includes industrial buildings, commercial buildings, and residential buildings with industrial buildings taking charge of the segmental growth. The sub-segment can experience a surge in demand which would ensure an estimation of USD 4,049.2 million with a robust CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period. However, the fastest growing sub-segment would be commercial buildings with a CAGR of 6.66% during the review period. Industrial buildings can be sub-segmented into energy, construction & mining, utilities & transportation, telecommunications, entertainment, & mass media, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, and other industrial buildings. Commercial buildings have segments such as banks & other office buildings, shopping centers & other public infrastructure, hospitals & educational institutions, airports, and other commercial buildings. Residential buildings have segments such as apartments & gated communities, individual houses, and other residential buildings.

Market Synopsis

Manned security services refers to personnel and equipment used in maintaining the defenses of commercial, industrial, and residential complexes. The global manned security services market is projected to exhibit a 6.44% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period) owing to high demand for secuirty solutions. The migration to cities by citizens from the rural areas and the rising crime rates are factors driving the demand for manned security services.

The rise in populations living in gated communities and emergence of automated systems can further augur market growth over the forecast period. Increasing development of training centers for security personnel and low armed services per capita in China and India offer growth opportunities to the market. Integrated guarding solutions such as electronic surveillance, IP surveillance, burglar alarms, and others has been on the rise in airports, embassies, and complexes requiring heightened security solutions.

Regional Analysis:

Region-based analysis of the industry includes namely North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The APAC is dominating the market significantly with 34.55% share of the global market. The region can also expect the fastest CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period with several countries such as China, Japan, and India contributing in a substantial amount. Police per capita are very few which has spurred the need for manned security services.

North America with 30.05% of the entire market is generating in substantial revenue. Terrorist attacks in this region have significantly spurred the need for security implementations. Furthermore, the industry in this area is well-organized and enjoys the benefits of superior equipment. The regional market can expect an impressive 6.52% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing crime rate and terrorist activities have created an expanse for the manned security services in Europe. The regional market can expect a considerable 6.23% CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is a region rich in oil reserves which require security services for protection, and the regional market is expecting a substantial CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.

