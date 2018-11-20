Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market 2022: Comprehensive Research Study

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, need for understanding customer behavior is ever increasing. This is driving the machine learning as a service market. The increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and big data responsible to drive the Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market.

Observing the current trend and advancements in technologies the study indicates a sudden hike in Machine Learning as a Service (Mlaas) Market. The Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is driven by many factors such as adoption of cloud-based technologies, innovations in automation technologies and others. By adoption of machine learning as a service there is no need to download or install any software. The major challenge of machine learning as a service is lack of historical data, this would be one of the major restraining factor for machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market.

The Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) Market is growing rapidly over 40% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~4630 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2505

Key Players

The prominent players in the machine learning as a service (MLaaS) Market are- Google (U.S.), BigML (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), AT&T (U.S.), Fuzzy.ai (Canada), Yottamine Analytics (U.S.), Ersatz Labs, Inc. (U.S.), and Sift Science, Inc. (U.S.) among others

Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market – Segmentation

The Machine Learning as a Service Market can be segmented in to 6 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Comprises software tools, cloud based API, web based API

: Comprises software tools, cloud based API, web based API Segmentation by Application : Comprises network analytics, predictive maintenance, augmented reality, marketing and advertising, risk analytics and others

: Comprises network analytics, predictive maintenance, augmented reality, marketing and advertising, risk analytics and others Segmentation by organization size : Comprises SME and large enterprises.

: Comprises SME and large enterprises. Segmentation by deployment : Comprises on-cloud and on-premise

: Comprises on-cloud and on-premise Segmentation by end-user : Comprises BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, telecom and others.

: Comprises BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, telecom and others. Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market. The study indicates that North America region has high technological developments and high adoption of internet of things (IoT) this has resulted in the growth of Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market in North America region. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth in Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market by the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India and Korea are investing in internet of things.

Intended Audience:

Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) vendors

Resellers and distributors

Technology investors

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/machine-learning-as-a-service-market-2505

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

3.5 Market Restraints

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Machine Learning As A Service (Mlaas) Market, By Segments

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Statistics

6.2.1 By Component

6.2.1.1 Software Tools

6.2.1.2 Cloud Based Apis

6.2.1.3 Web Based Apis

Continue…

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/machine-learning-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com