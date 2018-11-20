Greenhouse Horticulture market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 20, 2018: This report focuses on the global Greenhouse Horticulture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Greenhouse Horticulture development in United States, Europe and China.

Greenhouse horticulture is the process of producing agricultural crops within a structured shelter so as to provide customized growing conditions to the crops. The majority of greenhouse structures are made from plastic followed by glass and other materials. It facilitates the protection of crops from diseases, pests, and various negative weather conditions. Greenhouse horticulture production has many benefits over conventional crop production techniques and provides safer and healthier food. This is one of the major positive factors leading to an increased demand for greenhouse horticulture.

Glass greenhouse is the mainstream greenhouse types in Europe. In the United States, China and Japan, the plastic greenhouses occupy most of the market share. Earthquakes occur frequently in Japan, which is also a factor that limits the development of glass greenhouse in Japan.

European greenhouse is mainly used for ornamental plants. In the Netherlands it is mainly used for planting flowers. Greenhouse horticulture is a key driver of the Netherlands economy. The sector enjoys a leading international position. In the rest of the world, the greenhouse is mainly used for planting vegetables and fruits.

As the global economic recovery, the greenhouse horticulture industry will have a stable development in the future.

In 2017, the global Greenhouse Horticulture market size was 18000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 28700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2025.

