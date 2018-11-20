Global Sodium Silicate Market Research Report with Size, Share and Opportunities Forecasted till 2023 | TechSci Research Report

A new market research report titled “Global Sodium Silicate Market, By State (Solid Sodium Silicate and Liquid Sodium Silicate), By Application (Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 “, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the Global Sodium Silicate Market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Sodium Silicate Market.

Global Sodium Silicate market is projected to reach USD 11 Billion by 2022, growing at the CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for detergents and increasing need for precipitated silica from the tire and rubber industry. Based on the state, the Global Sodium Silicate market has been segmented into Solid Sodium Silicate and Liquid Sodium Silicate. Solid Sodium Silicate is expected to occupy the lion share during the forecast period due to its easy and low-cost transportation and storage. Based on the application, the Global Sodium Silicate market is categorised into Detergents, Precipitated Silica, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Metal Casting, Food Preservation and Others. Detergent segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period due the rising need for Sodium Silicate in the manufacturing of detergents.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, due to elevating demand for sodium silicate from the detergent manufacturers. In Asia Pacific, China, India and japan are contributing to the growth of the market.

Some of the leading players in the Global Sodium Silicate Market are PQ Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, Nippon Chemical Industrial, BASF, Kiran Global Chem Limited, Sinchem Silica Gel, Shijiazhuang Shuanglian Chemical Industry, IQE Group and CIECH.

