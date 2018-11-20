Douglas Knight:Managing partner Worldtek

Douglas Knight is the CEO and managing partner of WorldTek Event and Travel Management. He is an integral part of the travel industry and lives with his wife and children in New Canaan, CT.

New Canaan, CT – Douglas Knight is the CEO of WorldTek Event and Travel Management. He works out of their offices in Shelton, CT. The company has eight offices all over the country. They strive for excellence in the industry and continue growing at a rapid pace.

Knight brings an extensive background in the industry to the company. Douglas Knight New Canaangraduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in economics. From there he took a job in LA, working for American Airlines. After that, he moved to Saber and then NYC where he took his first position on the East Coast. He purchased his first travel agency known as McGregor Travel in Greenwich, CT.

His family, friends and other members of the community know him as a loving father and a generous person. He has a big heart and he uses it to give back to the local community whenever he can. He was involved with Boy Scouts and other local community groups throughout the years.

He became a managing partner of WorldTek in 2007 and has continued to bring a level of excellence to the company never seen before.

His interests outside the office include skiing, golfing, tennis, and traveling to as many places as he can. He hopes to live to be 100 and to see his children get married.

ABOUT WORLDTEK EVENT AND TRAVEL MANAGEMENT

WorldTek Event and Travel Management helps companies plan their corporate events in-house and in outside locations. They provide services for clients such as:

*Selection of the venue

*Negotiations with hotels

*On-site management of the event

*Support for moderators, panelists, and speakers

*Sales, registration, and support during the event

*Management of the budget and other financials

*Services after the event to wrap up

For more information, contact:

WorldTek Event & Travel Management Headquarters

100 Beard Sawmill Road, Suite 601

Shelton, CT 06484 USA

1 203-772-0470