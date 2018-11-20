Cable and Harness Assembly: Electronic Manufacturing Services, FCCEMS

Cable and Harness Assembly units are an integral part of our services and they are especially aimed at our discerning clients and their scale of needs. We provide for all sizes of batch with a huge range of sizes that helps our clients in finding the one that suits their needs perfectly. Our integrated solutions and customised products have been the secret of finding and solving all of the issues facing our global clientele. Our globe spanning reach has been instrumental in solving the logistics issues and the high quality of our wire harness systems have been the twin factors that have combined to provide stability as well as reliability to our name. The variety of harness and cable assemblies available with us makes us the No.1 choice around the world.

Other than working with cable types of all variants we also offer a range of other services that include massive size such as high resistant welding to smaller, simpler ones such as moulding

Our wide range of products combined with our global access and supply chain makes us highly sought after. Our highly satisfied clients have time and again expressed their positive views on various segments of our services. Their Testimonials and reviews are our rule book and we keep trying harder to make them happier thereby keeping our evolution dynamic and constantly adjusted to the needs of the discerning customer. Our clients deserve the best and we provide the best to them!

Services

How we can help

Our experience and expertise includes:

• Low, medium and high volume Cable & Harness Assembly

• Laser Welding

• Automated Cut, Strip and Crimp

• Hi Pot testing

• Impedence Testing

• Low Pressure Overmolding

• Double Overmolding

• Custom made Overmolded Cable

• Waterproof Crimping

• Ultrasonic and Resistive Welding

• Cables assembled to meet IP65

• Large wire gauge crimping up to AWG #4

• Co-axial cable

• Semi-Rigid cable

• Flat Ribbon cable

• Video cable

