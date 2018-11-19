Why to use transactional bulk SMS messaging in today’s world?

Many big pieces of research revealed that on an average a person takes 90-minutes to take action on an email but only 2-5 minutes to respond to a text SMS. Today’s customers more like personal and engaging messages. To fulfill these demands in an easy way, marketers need to choose a mobile marketing strategy that increases marketing efforts with SMSes that reaches on consumer’s personal mobile number in the most direct way.

In fact, 75% of the consumers want businesses to text them for all important updates, payment reminders, discount offers, scheduled appointments etc yet only 30% of companies are fulfilling.

Transactional bulk SMS messages are sent on triggered events and add value for the targeted audience because they’re more personalized, relevant and to the point. Such campaigns are created to increase loyalty, re-engage consumers that represent the most value to your brand.

Some best examples of transactional messages are given below-

Mobile verification/ Account verification

With the text SMS you can enhance the security for your users you can enable an account activation or 2-factor verification feature. When a user login or register they will get a unique code of four to six digit to verify a mobile number by clicking an activation link or entering the given code on the login window. By adding this step of extra security, only registered users are allowed to access. Confirming identities through a text SMS is really a cost effective and convenient way to increase security as well as peace of mind.

Shipping/Delivery/Pickup notifications-

Once an order is placed, send a real-time notification to buyer regarding shipping and tracking id. Once it gets delivered send them a confirmation to make them aware and in a case when they want to return it share a refund pickup dates with the customer. A simple pickup update, shipping confirmation through Transactional Bulk SMS Service Provider platform you can provide a great customer satisfaction. This also creates a sense of trust and helps to create a good customer bond.

Time-triggered reminders-

Missed appointments mean missed sales. That’s why it is more important to cut-down on no-shows. With the includation of timely text messages your customers won’t be able to miss any of their meetings, a simple reminder even on the day or even an hour before will let them save.

Moreover, you can easily reach back to your customers who have purchased products when it’s time to refill their merchandise.

Product alerts-

With a product alert, SMS automatically on their mobile number will notify shoppers that your inventory level has changed. This enables people to a subscriber for your alerts when the inventory is replenished by you and keeps an ongoing conversion alive with potential consumers. Giving a product alert allow you to grab the attention of first-time and existing customers on cell phones.

I hope you have understood the few uses of transactional bulk SMS service into your business. As it has many benefits like time sensitive method, enhance engagements, increases loyalty etc. Transactional services offer businesses a instant and powerful to send important information and OTPs to customers. These smooth-running communications lead much better consumer experience. Although, they’re not promotional messages, customers value this type of updates and become your loyal customers for continuing purchase from your store.