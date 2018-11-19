Men Wear Market Report 2018

The growing awareness on the adverse effects of textile industry on environment is encouraging customers to opt for sustainable materials. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some of the companies also started creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk. For example, Spiber Inc., a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk. The company uses genetically modified E.coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to produce silk fibers. Men’s wear manufacturing companies also have cameras linked to computers to detect the edge of a piece to carry out stitching, thus indicating high degree of automation in the apparel manufacturing industry.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL MEN’S WEAR MARKET AT $40 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-fifth of the global market share.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mens-wear-global-market-report-2018

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global men’s wear market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, as stores investigate better approaches to bring clients into disconnected experiential spaces, the need to customize the substance of physical shops will move toward becoming as essential as that idea was to online retailers. The savviest retailers are exploiting headways in machine adapting, profound examination and AI for a more focused on and customized shopping knowledge. Clients now have longer computerized impressions, including shopping histories, online networking profiles and interests.

Download a sample of the report at : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=538&type=smp

The Gap, Inc. was the largest company in the global men’s wear market, with revenues of $15.5 billion for the financial year 2016. As a part of its growth strategy over the next three years, Gap Inc. will accelerate this work with a continued significant investment in areas including direct fulfillment capacity, loyalty, personalization, omni-channel services, artificial intelligence and other data-driven customer experiences.

The men’s wear market comprises companies engaged in manufacturing men’s cut and sew apparel from purchased fabric.

Men’s Wear Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company