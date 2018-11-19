IQF Vegetable Market Estimated to Exhibit 4.5% CAGR through 2026

In this report, Research Report Insights (RRI) offers a 10-year forecast of the global IQF Vegetable market between 2016 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The current study reveals the market trends and market dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the IQF Vegetable Market over the forecast period.

This Research Report Insights report inspects the IQF Vegetable market for the period 2016–2026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments in the IQF Vegetable market that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the same.

The global IQF Vegetable market report begins by the executive summary and defining various categories and their share in the IQF Vegetable market. It is followed by market dynamics, overview of the global IQF Vegetable market, which includes RRI analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are affecting growth of the IQF Vegetable market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment and regions, the attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on the factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity.

Factors such as growth of convenience food sector along with rising disposable income, Fast paced life, and long shelf life of IQFs are factors expected to impact the growth of global IQF Vegetable market significantly. Recent innovations and development have staggered the customers as they are finding new innovative products for their changing preferences. IQF Vegetable Smoothie is an innovative product with immense possibilities and opportunities, which can pile up the IQF Vegetable market with new orders. Another factor which is giving a boost to IQF Vegetable market is the rise of Non-GMO IQF Vegetables which will affect the prices and sales of finished products.

The market is segmented based on vegetable type, application type and region. Based on vegetable type, the market is sub-segmented into beans, peas, corn and baby corn, broccoli and cauliflower, potato, onion, tomato and carrot. Among all the vegetable type segment, IQF potato segment is expected to account for the highest market share, followed by IQF tomato segment over the forecast period. IQF potato segment is expected to account for around 22.9% share of the global IQF Vegetable market in terms of value by the end of 2026. The market share of IQF carrot segment is anticipated to be minimal over the forecast period. The factors fuelling demand for IQF Vegetable is the development in food industry and convenience for IQF Vegetable globally.

IQF Vegetable can be classified as food, beverage and concentrate based on application type segment. Among the application type segments, food segment is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast period. The Food segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of market share over the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The next section of the report highlights the IQF Vegetable adoption, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2016–2026. The study investigates the market attractiveness regionally, as well as analyses the limit to which the drivers are influencing the IQF Vegetable market in each region. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The sections, by vegetable type, and by application type, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional IQF Vegetable market for 2016–2026. Increasing focus of global key players for expansion in North America and APEJ region is expected to increase the IQF Vegetable market share in these regions. North America and Western Europe is expected to be the most attractive regions in terms of CAGR by 2026. The IQF Vegetable consumption in APEJ is anticipated to rise over the forecast period. In 2016, the region is estimated to account for 7.1% value share in the global IQF Vegetable market; and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% by the end of the forecast period.

To ascertain the IQF Vegetable market size, we have also taken into account the revenue generated by the various manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the IQF Vegetable market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the IQF Vegetable market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis; based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the IQF Vegetable market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The IQF Vegetable segments, by vegetable type, by application type and region, have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the IQF Vegetable market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the IQF Vegetable market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for IQF Vegetable globally, Research Report Insights developed the IQF Vegetable market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on IQF Vegetable, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in total IQF Vegetable market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the IQF Vegetable marketplace.

Detailed profiles of IQF Vegetable production companies are also included in the report to evaluate their long– and short–term strategies, key product offerings and recent developments in the IQF Vegetable market. Key market competitors covered in the report include are B&G Foods Holdings Corp., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Dole Food Co., Greenyard NV, J.R. Simplot Co., Kerry Group Plc., Pinnacle Foods, Inc., SunOpta Inc. and Uren Food Group Limited.

