According to a new report, published by KBV research, The Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market size is expected to reach $1.05 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market dominated the Global Connectivity Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Region 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2018 – 2024).
The VoIP Phone market dominated the Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Device Type 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Wireless Radio Access Point market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The Office Buildings & Small Offices market would dominate the Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Enterprise Type by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period. The Hospitality market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% during (2018 – 2024). The Retail market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.2% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Healthcare market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of STMicroelectronics N.V., Silicon Laboratories, Inc., On Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Texas Instruments incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semicondutor N.V., Microsemi Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.
Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market Size Segmentation
By Type
PoE Power Sourcing Equipment Chipset
PoE Powered Devices Chipset
By Device Type
VoIP Phone
Wireless Radio Access Point
Proximity Sensor
Network Cameras
Ethernet Switch & Injector
Others
By Application
Connectivity
LED Lighting
Infotainment
Security
Others
By End User
Commercial
Office Buildings & Small Offices
Hospitality
Retail
Healthcare
Industrial & Residential
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
On Semiconductor
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Texas Instruments incorporated
Robert Bosch GmbH
NXP Semiconductor N.V.
Microsemi Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
