Food Premix Market | Vitamin Premix Market- Global Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018–2023)

Meticulous Research® –leading global market research company published a research report titled “Food Premix Market by Type (Vitamin Premix, Mineral Premix, Amino Acid Premix, Nucleotide Premix, Fiber Premix) and by Application (Health Supplements, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018–2023)”.

The global food premix market is majorly driven by the growing health and wellness trend, changing food landscape, and increasing demand for fortified food products. In addition, convenience in usage as a single ingredient over multiple ingredients increases the demand for food premixes from food, beverage, supplement, and pharmaceutical industries.

The global food premix market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2016 and 2017), estimated current data (2018), and forecasts for 2023 – by type (vitamin premix, mineral premix, amino acid premix, nucleotide premix, fiber premix, nutraceutical premix, and others), form (powder and liquid), and application (nutrition and health supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

Vitamin Premixes Dominate the Global Food Premix Market

The increasing intake of processed foods along with losses of naturally occurring vitamins in these foods during their processing and storage have led to the practice of adding vitamin premixes to processed foods so as to reduce nutritional deficiencies in the population. Vitamin premixes accounted for the largest share of the global food premix market in 2017. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing consumer preferences for blends of different functional ingredients, multiple nutritional benefits to humans, growing consumption of vitamin supplements due to rising number of vitamin deficiency cases, and increasing demand for vitamin fortified food products. However, the nucleotide food premixes projected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR than the vitamin premixes during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand to fortify infant food products.

Food and Beverages Industry Provides Many Opportunities Through 2023

Food premixes are one of the important functional ingredients for several food products. They are increasingly gaining an attention from food manufacturers owing to their contribution to palatability, satisfaction, and nutrition. Food premixes offer tremendous number of functional benefits for food; it is mainly used to enhance flavour & texture, boost nutrient content, improve appearance, and add nutritional stability to finished products.

North America Led the Global Food Premix Market

North America dominated the food premix market in 2017. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to well established food and beverages sector, increasing focus on food safety, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing consumer expectations for innovation and healthy food products, strong economic growth, and presence of some leading players. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to growing food and beverages industry, growing economy, improving healthy lifestyle, and increasing demand for fortified food products in developing Asian countries.

