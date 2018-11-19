Eco-Friendly Leather Footwear

One of the major trend in the leather footwear is the use of leather alternatives that do not involve any killing of animals. These alternatives are mainly derivative of the plant-based family with earthy options of fruit, palm, mushroom or pineapple. For instance, Muskin, made from mushroom skins, provides a better alternative to leather. It is soft, durable, breathable and anti-bacterial which is tanned using an all-natural, non-chemical process. Also, Pinatex, made from the pineapple leaves is a byproduct of agricultural pineapple farming which requires no extra water, pesticides or fertilizers.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE LEATHER FOOTWEAR MARKET AT $239 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market. This can be attributed to the changing lifestyles in the region.

Order the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-footwear-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, watertight leather is the major trend in leather industry. It is treated in such a way that it remains watertight for longer stretch. It dries quicker and also ensures better thermal regulation. Hence it is saved from cracking or aging hastily.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=143&type=smp

Caleres was the largest player in the global leather footwear market in 2017, with revenues of $2.6 billion in 2016. Caleres’s strategic growth initiative aims at formation of new men’s and international division and also expanding the international nature of the company’s brand portfolio.

Worldwide, leather is one of the most widely traded commodity. The demand for leather is largely derived by the fashion industry, especially footwear. The leather footwear market comprises companies engaged in producing footwear made of leather material.

Leather Footwear Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info