CBRN Defense Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Global CBRN Defense Market by Purpose (Detection, Protection, Decontamination and Simulation & Training), by Application (Military and Civil Law Enforcement), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) security, is used to protect and prevent measures that can overcome security-related situations. CBRN security is the fast-growing market. The major challenge for this market is the protection of civilian lives and maintenance of economic stability.

The multiple uses of CBRN agents today life is the major reason for the demand of CBRN protection, detection and decontamination.

The technological innovations in the fields of biotechnology, nuclear energy, and life sciences give positive impact on humanity. However such advancement is also a threat that can further lead to CBRN terrorism.

Demilitarization initiatives such as reduction of CBRN weapons stockpile and growing investments in the CBRN resistance technologies are on rise and at the same time the vendors are expected to devise advanced CBRN security products with enhanced effectiveness, detection capabilities, and rapid decontamination functions. The increasing use of nuclear energy and the integration of CBRN training are some key drivers of the market.

The ongoing anti-CBRN programs have been severely affected by budget cuts and sequestration in the U.S. since 2011. This has had an adverse impact on the development and procurement of the CBRND systems. Major programs were put on hold, and most of them were canceled, which in turn affected the industries margins and profitability. The increasing threats of extremist attacks and proliferation of CBRN weapons are some major challenges faced by the market.

The introduction of the CBRN reconnaissance vehicle is the latest trend in the market. The vehicle helps in the long-range detection of CBRNE threats. They are also equipped with services such as light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation (LASER), real-time monitoring and georeferencing of chemical compounds, which aid in efficient detection and identification of CBRN threats. The development of polymer nanofibers and increased COTS procurement are the latest trends in the market.

The global CBRND market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The nuclear attack in Japan (Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August, 1945) during the World War II and the nuclear test explosions (in the Soviet Union in 1949, U.K. in 1952, France in 1960, and China in 1964), had fatal impact. Thus, International Court of Justice declared the use of nuclear weapons as illegal and contrary to international law, in 1996. In the same year, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) was signed at the United Nations (UN), by the U.S., Russia, China, France, and the U.K., which concluded on banning the nuclear test explosions.

The upgrades planned in North America and Europe and threats of terrorism from hostile neighboring regions such as Middle East and Asia Pacific are driving the global CBRN defense market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Construction of 60 reactors are carried out over 13 countries, which includes China, Bangladesh, India, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the UAE.

U.S, in particular, makes the largest investments in its nuclear warheads, globally. In 2015, the U.S. Army is estimated to have over 7,100 nuclear warheads, with more than 4,700 warheads assigned for use in military vehicles.

Both Washington and Moscow signed the chemical weapons convention (CWC) of the 1990s, which forbid the use, production, and stockpiling of chemical weapons. The process of safe disposal of the chemicals and munitions took over 20 years.

There are still more than 3,000 tons of chemical weapons left in the U.S., stored at two remaining facilities at Pueblo in Colorado, and Bluegrass in Kentucky. In 2015, the officials plan to destroy the major store in Pueblo, which has 2,600 tons of mustard blister chemicals stored in liquid and projectile form. The process is expected to be completed in four years. Additionally, 523 tons of mustard agent, VX, and sarin nerve agents are stored in the Bluegrass plant in Kentucky. Officials predict that destroying that arsenal, which is slated to start in 2020, will be completed in 2023.

Moreover, in 2013, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for eliminating the Syrian army’s stockpiles of poison gas. Such progresses in the anti-CBRN and anti-WMD warfare would boost the development of the market, simultaneously.

Key Players

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), Bruker(U.S.), Cherming group(U.K.), Smiths Detection(U.K.), America Corporation(U.S.), Battelle(U.S.), Bioquell(U.K.), Rheinmetall AG(Germany) and Thales Group(France), Elbit Systems(Israel) are the key companies in the market. Their focus is primarily on the implementation of lightweight materials, more of electric technologies, and robust systems.

