UClean collaborates with USA’s Chem-Dry to revolutionize the Home Cleaning Industry in India

New Delhi, November 16, 2018: UClean, India’s largest laundry company has secured the pan India exclusive development rights for the world’s leading home cleaning brand ‘Chem-Dry’which is headquartered in the USA. UClean has acquired Master Franchise rights for India. Chem-Dry will be a strategic partner adding the value of ‘Direct to Home’ (DTH) business concept for home cleaning, upholstery cleaning, carpet cleaning and all other forms of surface cleaning integral to a home.

At a unit level, a typical franchise would be expected to invest about INR 17 to 18 lakhs in owning and operating a Chem-Dry unit of its own.

“We have a great opportunity in India, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat campaign that aligns with our company processes and values. We are able to clean carpets, drapery, upholstery, VCT Tile, Porcelains Tile and area rugs using both bio-friendly products and those that take a fraction of the water used by steam cleaning processes. We believe we can be an active participant in the Prime Minister’s initiative, whilst being both consumer and environmentally friendly” said Joseph Manuszak, Vice President of International Franchise Development for Chem-Dry

“We are proud to join hands with Chem-Dry as strategic partners and Master Franchise for India.At UClean, it is our endeavor to provide best in class services to our customers and with the addition of Chem-Dry, we hope to further augment this. With rising home pollution due to bacteria, dust, germs, and dirt, health and hygiene concerns of families are increasing. Through the combination of UClean and Chem-Dry, we aim to fully sanitize and disinfect homes and provide the healthiest environment for a family to live in. We aim to have 200+ franchises up and running over the next 5 years covering all the tier 1 cities and also test waters in a few tier 2/3 cities in the country on a pilot basis. We will look to invest about INR 5 Cr on this development over the next 3 years to build the brand traction, infrastructure, capabilities and pilot models. Further, the investment would also be towards building systems and processes to handhold franchises making them profitable at unit levels.” Said Mr. Arunabh Sinha, Founder & CEO, UClean.

