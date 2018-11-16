Smartphone Market to Earn US$ 1,503.2 Bn with Pocket Friendly Cost Efficient Features

In a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the vendor landscape of the global smartphone market is anticipated to witness a promising growth in the upcoming years. Irrespective of the rise of smartphone sales all around the world, some specific countries are seen to witness a decline in their smartphone shipment and the reason for this largely being maturity of the market. Smartphones have slowly become a part of our lives and is now a necessity instead of just luxury. They have combined the features of many useful devices like clock, calculator, camera, that are an essential requirement and presented on one smartphone, thus substituting the old times of carrying big desktops or even high definition cameras for that purpose. The most important factor anticipated to boost the market of smartphones all over the world is its prices. When they first entered the market, smartphones were expensive and were considered as a luxury item. They came handy only for those who could afford a lavish lifestyle. However, within the time span of five years the prices of smartphones came lower and the features improved and now it has become more important than a wallet. Therefore the low cost of smartphones contributed a major part of the share to the global smartphone market.

Some of the leading players of the global smartphone market are Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., OPPO Co Ltd., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., and HTC Corporation. Major players are focusing on new features to be applied in different ways so as to gather more attention towards them and to present unique features that can only be found in their products. These kind of business strategies can help boost the smartphone market in the years to come.

As per the TMR report, the global smartphone market is estimated to earn a US$ 1,503.2 bn by the end of 2026. The market is anticipated to expand to 19.0% CAGR within the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. On the basis of operating system, the android smartphones accounts for almost 74% share of the total market and is more popular in the Asia Pacific region. Based on distribution channel, the online channel is anticipated to earn more revenue but as of now, the distribution channel is dominated by the multi-store structure of offline channel in the global smartphone market. On the basis of RAM size, the market is at present dominated by the 5GB RAM size. However, with smartphones becoming the key data for storage unit, the demand for RAM size is likely to increase with the advent of time. On the basis of price range, the price range of US$ 100-500 is gaining more revenue share.

The global smartphone market is dominated by the regions of South America, North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. Among these, the North American market is considered as a mature market because almost everyone in that region already has a smartphone. Europe is seen to be declining in its smartphone trend recently due to its almost mature market. Asia Pacific, on the other side is seen to be blooming with a lot of growth opportunities. This is because of the enormous growth amongst both the younger and older generations to be owning smartphones in their hands and that too primarily due to the need of it.

Although smartphones seems to attract quite many end users to contribute to the growth of the overall market, the fact that at some point of time, sooner or later, every individual will own one and there slowly the need for buying a new one every other time will also reduce. Thus, the factor of various regions obtaining maturity in terms of smartphones can act as a hindrance to the overall growth of the global smartphone market in the future years.

