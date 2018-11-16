Jet Lag Treatment Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

Jet lag is a physiological disorder that occurs when the human body gets shifted into a new time zone. This term is commonly used to address all the problems encountered by travelers while flying across several time zones. This disorder is called a “jet” lag as it merely occurs following a rapid air travel. Majority of symptoms of jet lag occurs largely due to the changed or disrupted sleep schedule while adapting to a new time zone. As our body follows a cycle called circadian rhythm that is generally the cycle of sleeping at night and being awake in daytime, any disruption in the circadian rhythm would lead to a disturbed internal clock. A hormone called melatonin is responsible to initiate sleep at bedtime. Introduction of novel herbal medications and natural products has been a new trend in the jet lag treatment market. Jet lag treatment has complicated and expensive treatment procedure. Patients get medications from the hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales, thereby minimizing the jet lag effect and adapting to the new time zone. The major symptoms of jet lag includes feeling tired and exhausted, feeling giddy or light-headed, being less coordinated than usual, poorer performance in sports in case of athletes and having difficulty staying awake, insomnia, lack of concentration, constipation, nausea and dehydration. These common symptoms of jet lag related to sleep usually occur when the destination time of traveler is ahead or behind the time at start of their journey. People who are traveling from west to east are more likely to experience jet lag as their time clock gets advanced which is far difficult than time clock getting delayed, thereby bolstering the growth of jet lag treatment market. New technological innovations in jet lag treatment market such as the introduction of wearable light therapy devices, portable light therapy devices allows revenue growth in the jet lag treatment market over the globe. If the symptoms for jet lag treatment are left untreated, they might end up leading to increased occurrence of severe depression and often lead to development of certain types of cancer. On the basis of drug class, the jet lag treatment market has been categorized into prescribed drugs including non-Benzodiazepines and Benzodiazepines; over the counter drugs, melatonin, and herbal and natural products. The non-Benzodiazepines drug class consists of Provigil/ Nuvigil, Zolpidem, Eszopiclone and Zaleplon, whereas, Benzodiazepines drug class includes Flurazepam, Temazepam and Estazolam. Also, over the counter drugs further has been segmented to include Diphenhydramine and Doxylamine. However, these drugs are usually purchased by the end users including athletes, business travelers, cabin crews and pilots and seasonal travelers. Also the drugs to treat jet lag can be obtained from the distribution channels including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales, and drug stores. The ease in availability of treatment medication would propel the revenue generation for jet lag treatment market.

Rapid increase in the number of air travelers along with minimal side-effects or complications of drugs have been the primary factors driving the jet lag treatment market. Growing adoption of advanced treatment technology including wearable and portable light therapy devices over conventional drugs, increased research and development activities registering positive outcomes of clinical trials are some of the factors fueling the growth of jet lag treatment market.Additionally, rising incidence of disorders associated with circadian rhythm such as jet lag, winter blues, and sleep disorders coupled with rising awareness about advanced light therapy is further anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period. However, high possibilities of drug abuse and addiction, increased rate of taking wrong medications due to misdiagnosis is restraining the growth of jet lag treatment market.

The global jet lag treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Drug Class

Prescription Drugs

Non-Benzodiazepines

Provigil/ Nuvigil

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

Zaleplon

Benzodiazepines

Flurazepam

Temazepam

Estazolam

OTC (Over the Counter) Drugs

Diphenhydramine

Doxylamine

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Drug Stores

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of the type of drug class, prescription drugs are dominating the jet lag treatment market followed by the melatonin and other herbal products. Also, rising demand for melatonin and increasing adoption of medical devices including wearable light therapy devices and portable light therapy devices is anticipated to propel the jet lag treatment market over the forecast period.

However, based on end user, business travelers segment shares the largest revenue share in overall jet lag treatment market on the account of increased travelling rate of business executives from one region to another on business trips.

Based on geography, global jet lag treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global jet lag treatment market with largest revenue shares and is anticipated to follow the same trend during the forecast period owing to increasing rate of air travelers in the region specifically in the U.S. However, Asia Pacific followed by Latin America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in global jet lag treatment market on the account of rise in number of health care industries, and increasing government investment to develop modern health care infrastructure.

Some of the key players present in global jet lag treatment market are The Litebook Company Ltd., Lucimed S.A., Re-Time Pty Ltd., Chrono Eyewear BV, Northern Light Technologies, Inteliclinic, Royal Philips, Verilux, Inc., Vielight Inc. and others.