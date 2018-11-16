File Transfer App Deliver Express Now Supports macOS Mojave

Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver Express 2.6.6, a compatibility update to company’s hot folder based file transfer automation solution. Deliver Express supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local services. The software offers automatic email delivery notifications, file compression, upload history, instant PDF creation and more. The app can serve unlimited users on a network. The new version introduces support for macOS 10.14 Mojave and fixes some FTP connection issues.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces Deliver Express 2.6.6, a compatibility update to company’s file transfer automation solution (http://www.zevrix.com/Deliver.php). Deliver Express sends files automatically from watched hot folders and supports FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV, AFP and other remote and local services. The software can run absolutely unattended and offers email notifications, delivery to multiple destinations, file compression and encryption, and much more.

The new version introduces support for the recently released macOS 10.14 Mojave and is offered as a free update to licensed users. While Deliver Express is fully compatible with the new Dark Mode, the app currently preserves its original appearance. A dark appearance will be introduced in the future. The update also fixes connection issue that occurred during file transfer to some FTP sites.

“What’s great about Deliver Express for organizations is the unattended nature of using a hot folder,” writes Jeffrey Mincey on Mac360.com. “It’s perfect for all kinds of file delivery. Sensitive documents, encrypted files, financial information, graphic files, photographs, large files and so on.”

Deliver Express is an ideal solution for ad agencies, photographers, recording studios, printers, law offices and other users. Users only need to drop their files to the app’s hot folders and the files will be sent automatically with email confirmations issued upon delivery. Recipients can easily retrieve the items through the link in the notification email. Deliver Express offers the following key features:

-Automate file delivery with watched hot folders

-Supports FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3 and other remote and local servers

-Automatic email notifications

-Variable email templates

-Serve unlimited users on a network

-Create lo-res PDF on the fly and attach to notification email

-Automatic file compression and encryption

Pricing and Availability:

Deliver Express can be purchased from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. The license prices are based on the maximum number of allowed destinations and range from US$29.95 to $299.95. The update is free for licensed customers. Trial is also available for download. Deliver Express requires macOS 10.5-10.14.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.