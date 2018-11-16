Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Market Share, Distributor Analysis and Development Trends 2025

16 November 2018 – The Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market is evoking a prospective growth at a higher CAGR in forthcoming period due to resurgence of demand in premium cars segment. The automotive head-up display market is now looked upon as a standard accessory in luxury sedans such as BMW’s, Mercedez Benz and Audi and demand for passenger cars and luxury sedans in developing economies is rising. The automotive head-up display originates from the airline industry and doles out regular navigational aids such as speed and turn on the windshield.

The Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) market has still to align itself with industry and technology is still to evolve in developing markets and furthermore, only premium cars in high-end and technology sourced markets have the automotive head-up display installed. Safety being prime concern of motorists around the world, drivers for growth in automotive head-up display market is so acute because head-up assembly prevents distraction while driving, a feature adding to safety and much valued care-factor that drives growth in head-up-display markets.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-head-up-display-hud-market

New technologies such as voice-based interactive systems are entering markets which give directions, automobile speed and pressure and this in future could enable more possibilities in markets boosting growth in automotive head up display market. The stringent government norms ask for stricter emission and safety norms that instruct drivers to install head-up-display while driving adding to the safety feature and replicating valuable growth in automotive head-up display market.

The combiner projected head-up-display is projected to register highest growth because it is easy to install and gives end-to-end viewing display as mounted on the dashboard. The translucent screen mounted on the dashboard displays a strong image of the landscape ahead. The windshield head-up-assembly is a standard feature in luxury cars and an optional feature in various other segments. Manufacturers of aircraft head up display will line-up profits in automotive head up display market. Segmentation of automotive head-up display market by type includes combiner and windshield. The segmentation of automotive head-up display industry by application includes Premium, luxury and mid-segment.

By Regions, segmentation of automotive head-up display market includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America. Asia Pacific leads market segments in combiner windshield head-up-display because many models available in Asia pacific such as Mini, Peugeot and Mazda are incorporating these kinds. Asia-Pacific market is expected to display a higher growth-rate but United States market is still a hot market with much commercial activities on automotive head-up display market. The key industrial players in automotive head-up display market include Nippon Siki, Continental AG,, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive and Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch, GmbH.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Continental

Nippon Seiki

Delphi Automotive

Bosch

Denso

Visteon Corporation

Johnson Controls

E-Lead

Yazaki Corporation

Garmin

Harman

Pioneer Corp

Coagent Enterprise

Founder

RoadRover Technology

Springteq Electronics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-head-up-display-hud-market/request-sample

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com