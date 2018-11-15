Glass Packaging Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends & Forecast, 2017-2025

Demand for glass packaging is on the rise as it is increasingly becoming one of the preferred materials for food and beverage products, pharmaceutical products, and personal care products among others. Glass packs are not chemically reactive, which is one of the key attributes of this kind of package. Further, glass packages are more sterile compared to the other type of packages and its re-usable nature are the factors for its increased preference among the end-use industries.

Common forms of glass are primarily made from silica and soda ash, sand and limestone. Further, recycled glass is also used for the production of glass. According to Insights and Reports, worldwide volume consumption of glass containers and bottles are expected to cross the 70 million tons mark by the end of 2023, thereby projecting an optimistic growth of the global glass packaging market.

Market Dynamics

Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages is one of the key factors pushing market growth of glass packaging. According to Insights and Reports, beer and cider accounted for more than 90% of the worldwide alcoholic beverage consumption in 2016. Further, in the same year, beer production amounted to more than 2.01 billion hectoliters. China is the largest producer of beer, having produced more than 450 million hectoliters in 2016. U.S. and Brazil held the second and third position respectively, having a combined production of an excess of 350 million hectoliters in the same year. Burgeoning growth of the beer industry is one of the key drivers for the growth of the global glass packaging market.

Further, rising geriatric population is another key factor augmenting market growth of the pharmaceutical industry, which in turn is fuelling the demand for glass packaging. According to Insights and Reports, retail sales of homeopathic and herbal medicines in the U.S. crossed the US$ 7 billion mark in 2017.

However, high consumption of plastic as a packaging material is expected to hold back the demand for glass packaging. In addition, burgeoning growth of the bio-degradable plastic packaging market is also restraining the growth of the glass packaging market.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

Based on glass type, the glass packaging market has been segmented into boroscillate glass, treated soda lime glass, regular soda lime glass and NP-general purpose soda lime glass. Based on application, the global glass packaging market has been classified into bottles, jars and vials among others.

Further based on application, the market has been classified into food products, soft drinks (except carbonated beverages), carbonated beverages, alcoholic beverages, cosmetic products, and medicines among others. In terms of revenue, alcoholic beverages accounted for the dominant share in 2016 and is expected to retain its stance throughout the forecast period. High consumption of beer is the key growth factor the glass packaging industry in this segment. Czech Republic ranked the highest in terms of beer consumption per capita in 2016, consuming more than 150 liters of beer.

Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to continue dominating the global glass packaging market throughout the forecast period. High consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region is the key driving factor of the glass packaging market in the region. Volume consumption of alcohol in India witnessed a significant surge in recent times, which is primarily attributed to the rising younger population, and increasing purchasing power of the consumers. High population is another key factor resulting in the significant growth in consumption of alcohol. India ranks the third in alcohol consumption in terms of revenue. Whisky is the most preferred alcoholic drink among the populace and India is considered to be one of the largest markets for whisky as well. According to Insights and Reports, the country consumed more than 1.7 billion liters of whisky in 2017, making it one of the leading whisky consuming country in the world. Further, the burgeoning growth of the pharmaceutical industry in China is another key factor driving the demand for glass packaging in the country. According to Insights and Reports, retail sales of pharmaceutical products in China amounted to US$ 13.88 billion in 2017. China is considered to the largest as well as the fastest growing market for the pharmaceutical industry. Further, per capita spending on pharmaceutical products amounted to US$ 128 in 2017.

Europe was the second largest market for glass packaging in 2016, followed by North America. Alcohol consumption in Germany is experiencing a downturn. 2016 witnessed a meager 10% alcohol consumption in consumers aged 12-18. Alcohol consumption among the teenage population has also witnessed a decline. Several consumers are refraining themselves from the consumption of alcohol as the same has resulted in weight increase and growing tiredness. However, the rising demand for craft beer is expected to push the growth the alcoholic beverages market in the country, thereby maintaining a steady demand for glass packaged products.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the ecosystem of glass packaging include Saint Gobain S.A., Amcor Limited, Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., Ardagh Group, China Glass Holdings and Gerresheimer A.G. among others

