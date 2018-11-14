Surging Mobile Data Traffic to Drive North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

According to TechSci Research report, “North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, DAS market in North America is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 9%, in value terms, during 2018-2023. Growth in the market is expected to be driven by rising capital inflow in the development of 5G cellular network technology, expansion of IoT ecosystem, and growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility in the region. Moreover, growing popularity of Over the Top (OTT) media streaming services, such as HULU and Netflix is anticipated to drive the need for DAS to ensure seamless streaming of media content.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3584

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Indoor DAS accounts for the largest share in North America DAS market, owing to the presence of a large number of high-rise buildings in cities such as New York City, Chicago and Toronto. Moreover, growing integration of DevOps (Development & Operations) collaboration in enterprises is fueling the installation of indoor DAS in the region. Over the next five years, neutral host ownership segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in North America DAS market, as it enables carrier service providers to reduce their infrastructure expenses and rapidly expand their network coverage across the region.

United States is the largest demand generating country for DAS in the region, backed by huge adoption of OTT media streaming services, DevOps collaboration, enterprise mobility and 4G cellular network technology. Some of the major companies operating in the market are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., SOLiD Inc., American Tower Corporation, Dali Wireless, Inc., Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., JMA Wireless, Boingo Wireless, Inc., etc.

“Presence of high-rise commercial buildings and high penetration of 4G cellular network technology is driving adoption of DAS in the region. Growing acceptance of advanced technologies, such as Fog Computing, Edge Computing and BYOD, in addition to advancements in radio frequency, internet protocol and fiber optics for enabling offering of multiple technologies over a single platform is further expected to encourage companies to invest in North America DAS market in next five years.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

Browse 3 market data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 60 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/north-america-distributed-antenna-system-das-market/3584.html

“North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in the region and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.