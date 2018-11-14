Musicians in Motion Offering Trainings on Musical Instruments from Beginner to Advanced Level

Charlotte, North Carolina (November 14, 2018) – Are you dreaming of learning how to play musical instruments such as piano, guitar and other musical instruments in the USA? Musicians In Motion are proud to offer studio instruments lessons at both South Charlotte and Waxhaw locations as well as in-home.

Learning how to play the guitar or bass or piano will provide learners with an invaluable skill, and it will strengthen their appreciation for music, instilling in them a sense of pride. Each guitar teacher provides challenging music lessons for all skill levels, helping all learners grow as a musician no matter their previous level of experience.

The musical tutoring company offers several options including traditional instruments lessons. The musical company has been training beginners on how to play piano quickly and even for students who had less than 3 years of lessons to have a change of pace.

With several professional guitar teachers on staff, guitar and bass lessons for 9 and above are available. This flexibility combined with extensive knowledge of a wide range of musical genres, from classical to jazz, makes it the top choice for guitar lessons in Charlotte, North Carolina as well as guitar lessons in Matthews, North Carolina.

The company piano teachers are capable of teaching beginners through the advanced level. It is recommended that the youngest starting age for piano to be 8, but there’s always the exception.

There are also home lessons where each learner is connected with one teacher for a day. This is one of the best offered services for students looking forward to develop their musical skills.

About Us:

From beginners to the guy shredding on bass at local dive bar, Musicians In Motion teaches all ages & levels, bringing the best out of you. We blend expertise in guitar, piano, singing, violin, & much more with a fun & active environment that supports & stimulates your growth as a musician.

We service many areas in & around South Charlotte & also offer private in-home lessons. Visit www.musiciansinmotion.com or call (704) 769-3345.

