Embedded Analytics Market Application, Technological Advancement, Top Key Players, Financial Overview and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Embedded Analytics Market, By Components (Software, Service), By Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), By Application (IT, Human Resource), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Microsoft Corporation developed a software known as Microsoft Azure that has enabled customers by helping them make better, data-based decisions. It simplifies data with visualizations that provide context and insights. It also integrate analytics in the application to deliver business intelligence (BI) in real time. IBM is also a prominent player in offering embedded analytics service. With IBM embedded analytics software. Embedded analytics solutions from IBM provide users with platform to expertise their domain through valuable insights that drive competitive differentiation, and keeps costs competitive and maintains margins.

The regional analysis of embedded analytics market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for highest market share in embedded analytics market owing to presence of major players in the region and adoption of embedded analytics solution by small and big enterprises. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the embedded analytics market in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region. Enterprises in the region are investing huge in embedded analytical tools to improve business efficiency and productivity and growing embedded companies in the region is boosting the market in the region.

The key drivers of embedded analytics market is increasing data volume from enterprises, usage of self-analytics techniques and increased adoption of modern analytics techniques is fuelling the market. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bring your own devices, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions.

The embedded analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, application and deployment, organization size and vertical. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enables enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared. Professional service associated with cloud platforms includes selection, deployment and continuous ongoing management of cloud resources.

The Embedded Analytics Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 52 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the embedded analytics market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), MicroStrategy Incorporated (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Birst (U.S.), Logi Analytics (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Embedded analytics market for segment on the basis of components, application, deployment organization size and vertical.

Embedded Analytics Market by Components:

Software

Services

• Professional Service

• Managed Services

Embedded Analytics Market by Application:

• IT

• Human Resource

• Finance

• Marketing & Sales

• Production

• Others

Embedded Analytics Market by Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Embedded Analytics Market by Organization Size:

• Small And Medium Organization

• Large Organization

Embedded Analytics Market by Vertical:

• IT & Telecommunication

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Life Science

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

