Application Delivery Network Market Sales, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share by Top Companies

Market Highlights:

Application delivery network is the process of analyzing the data traffic which is gathered in some or the other forms of network data centers or communication devices. The distribution of data traffic is done mostly in real time and also helps the enterprises in taking strategic business decisions. This feature of application delivery network is largely adopted in cloud computing, data analytics and secured enterprise networks.

The combination of wide area network optimization and application delivery control is termed as application delivery network. The application delivery network is an integral part of data center networking, where it is used to manage and monitor the network performance and traffic. In recent times, the pattern regarding the network traffic accumulation has changed by a huge margin. This change is majorly due to higher usage of internet-based applications and transmission of media content over the network, like videos, and audios. A large proportion of network traffic is due to the growing consumer demands for high-quality videos, by either the mobile internet or broadband connection.

Major Key players

Array Networks (U.S.),

Silver Peak Systems (U.S.),

Riverbed Technology, Inc (U.S.),

A10 Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Akamai Technologies, Inc (U.S.),

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France),

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Blue Coat Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (U.S.),

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.),

Internap Corporation (U.S.),

Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Limelight Networks (U.S.), Nortel Networks Corporation (Canada), Radware (Israel), Sun Microsystems (U.S.)

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to customers.

According to MRFR, The Application Delivery Network Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15%, and projected to reach 12 Billion during the Forecast Period 2017-2023

Regional analysis:

North America is held the largest Application Delivery Network Market share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. A major factor defining the growth of North America region is faster and quicker adoption of growing networking technologies. Additionally, there is a huge concentration of enterprises located in the U.S. which is further fueling the growth of network deployments in application delivery network market. In addition to this, various small and medium enterprises are trying to adopt similar technologies as that of large enterprises in order to reinforce their global presence. Europe is likely to grow at a steady pace as the market comprises matured economies like the U.K and Germany.

Asia Pacific does not hold much of the market share, but this region is expected to grow at a fast rate due to presence of emerging countries like Japan, India, China, and Australia which are adopting the networking applications.

Segmentation:

According to Market Research Future, the global application delivery network market has been segmented into product, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into controllers, application safety equipment, and application gateways. Among these, the controllers, especially ADC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The controllers are also expected to be the fastest growing product in this market. This growth is due to being an important component in application delivery network market, it has a huge application when it comes to management and diversion of traffic load from a single server to different servers located at different places.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Even though the application delivery network has marked its way in both the small and medium enterprises and large enterprises, the market is currently dominated by large enterprises. This dominance is expected to decrease by the end of forecast period due to higher growth rate of small and medium enterprises. The SME are backed up by the increased government policies and initiatives and rapid adoption of cloud services. On the basis of Industry vertical, the market is segmented into media & entertainment, education, banking & financial services, government, retail and others.

