KONE India inaugurates a new Office in Indore

KONE, a leading Elevator & Escalator company in the country, today announced the opening of its new branch office in Indore. The office in Indore aims to provide KONE customers with an excellent experience for all their equipment needs and requirements, for Sales, Installation, Service, Spare Parts, AMC or Modernisation in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The office will serve customers in Madhya Pradesh covering 40 locations including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Rewa, Betul, Ratlam, Singhroli amongst others.

On the occasion Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India said, “We are committed to expanding our reach in India and bringing in our world-class sustainable People Flow™ solutions directly to our customers. Our innovative and eco-efficient elevator & escalator solutions are designed aesthetically that appeal to our end-user and can be easily customised to integrate with our customer’s requirement.The office in Indore has been set-up in accordance with our strategy to “Win with Customers” and our presence will help us move closer to our customers and build a stronger connect with them.”

The Indore office will house an expanded -team in sales, service & installation. In addition, there are trained professionals based in Jabalpur & Singhroli to support the customers in these markets.The company continually invests in its people development and continues to hire qualified, and a well-trained team of Sales & Service engineers and technicians at all levels and regions.

“Safety & Quality are a top priority at KONE. One great Value add is the Comprehensive Test for Ride Comfort, which is now conducted on every KONE Elevator before handover – this is a unique service offered by KONE in the Elevator Industry; an effort towards our vision to deliver the best user experience.”, Mr. Gossain, further added.

KONE is a Pioneer in Eco-efficiency within its Industry. The company recently introduced its New Elevator offering – KONE U MONOSPACE®and KONE U MINISPACE™ for the mid-range segment that are up to 35 percent more Energy Efficient than its earlier Elevators. KONE’s India Technology and Engineering Centre (ITEC) in Chennai, caters to requirements both for the Indian and global markets. With ITEC, the company has tapped into the potential of providing technologically advanced solutions for the urban Indian cities.

Last year, KONE entered into an agreement with IBM, aimed to help KONE harness the potential of digitalization and innovate New Solutions. Using IBM’s Watson IoT Cloud Platform, KONE aims to improve and integrate existing service operations around the world.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. For more information, please visit www.kone.com.

About KONE India

KONE’s presence in India dates back to 1984 and today it is the leading elevator company in India. Based in Chennai, KONE India serves customers all over the country through its 50+ branches and provides sustainable People Flow™ solutions for India’s rapidly growing cities. It employs about 4500 people in the country.

KONE’s production unit in Chennai produces elevators for the Indian market as well as for Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Chennai also has a training centre where KONE’s installation engineers and field mechanics are trained to meet KONE India’s strong reputation for high quality and uncompromised safety, as well as the expectations of Indian customers, when installing and maintaining elevators and escalators. KONE’s global technology and engineering centre is a testing and research hub, which supports the latest technology and development of future KONE solutions.

KONE contributes to sustainable urban development with eco-efficient solutions that offer energy savings in buildings and deliver the best user experience. KONE is a pioneer in developing Eco-efficient™ solutions. KONE along with the KCF (KONE Centennial Foundation) supports the social development of a local community in Chennai in collaboration with Single Teacher Schools. For more information, please visit www.kone.in.