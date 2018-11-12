‘VIRSAA FEST 2018’ TO ENTERTAIN PUNEKARS WITH MUSIC SENSATIONS SHIRLEY SETIA AND HARRDY SANDHU

TRUSTFORT EVENTS BRINGS BACK VIRSAA WITH A GRAND TWO DAY CONCERT!

For the first time in Pune, Trustfort Events is bringing not one, but two days of back to back foot tapping music with ‘Virsaa Fest 2018’. The two-day concert will be held at Phoenix Market City on 24th and 25th November, as a part of their 100 days of Phoenix Festival. The event is presented by Vinay Aranha in association with Vivek Bidgar.

The first day will have internet sensation, Shirley Setia who will be coming to steal the heart with her top hits like ‘Koi Vi Nahi’, ‘Jab Koi Baat’ and many more covers. The second day will witness the king of Punjabi Music, Harrdy Sandhu who has won the hearts of millions with his charm and transfixing music. MH43 India and Monks Inc will be the opening act for these days respectively.

The crowd-pulling event, VIRSAA Fest 2018 will be filled with some amazing performances and a showcase many of their renowned cover songs. Directed and scripted by Trustfort Events, this event will prove to be a bespoke package of entertainment with live performances by Shirley Setia and Harrdy Sandhu.

Date: 24th and 25th November, 2018

Venue: Liberty Square, Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar

Time: 7:00 pm Onwards.

Tickets can be bought online from Ticketexpress, BookMyShow, Meraevents, eventshigh , insider , paytm , Townscript

The ticket pricings are as below:

Shirley Setia:

Gold(Standing):Rs 600

Diamond(Standing):Rs 800

Platinum(Seating):Rs 1200

Harrdy Sandhu:

Gold(Standing):Rs 600

Diamond(Standing):Rs 800

Platinum(Seating):Rs 1200

Shirley Setia and Harrdy Sandhu

Gold(Standing): Rs 900

Diamond(Standing):Rs 1200

Platinum(Seating):Rs 2000