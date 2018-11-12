“Actor Makhan SIngh Celebrates Diwali This Time With Family & Friends”

Actor Malkhan Singh, who has been noticed for his performance in Vighnaharta Ganesha & Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Celebrating Diwali this time with family & Friends.

Malkhan says, “The first thought that comes to mind about Diwali is lights and decorations. Every year, I am usually busy with my friends celebrating the festival but this year, I look forward to spending quality time with my family. I fondly remember, during my childhood, I always waited for Diwali to be around friends, burst firecrackers and eat some mouth-watering scrumptious food.

‘Putting aside the real religious significance of the festival, I think Diwali brings togetherness; it’s about bonding with friends and celebrating the simple joys of life and primarily taking the darkness away from each other’s and our own life. I’m glad that the government has taken some action to cut down pollution and it’s a brilliant step. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.’