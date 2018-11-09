Paper Products Manufacturing Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis

Paper Products Manufacturing Market Size :

The global paper products market manufacturing was valued around $1510 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paper products manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 46% of the total market. China was the largest market accounting for around 25% of the total market.

Paper Products Manufacturing Market Overview:

The paper industry has been shifting from labour intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled textile manufacturing companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy costs. Control systems such as Integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paper products manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the market share. This was mainly due to the increased demand for corrugated paper box, stationary and sanitary paper products from rising population in countries such as China and India.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the growing awareness on the impact of deforestation to the environment has led to paper manufacturing companies opting for alternative sources for paper production. Paper manufacturing companies are recycling paper products to save costs on raw material that in turn is helping companies in their environment conservation efforts. Also, biomass produced as a by-product from paper industry is enabling companies to generate electricity for manufacturing activities.

Georgia-Pacific corporation was the largest player in the paper products manufacturing market in 2017, with revenues of $17.2 billion in 2015. Georgia’s growth strategy aims at strategic expansion in new areas to strengthen its business operations.

The paper products industry comprises establishments that are engaged in the manufacturing of pulp, paper and paperboard. This industry also includes establishments that use the manufactured paper and paperboard to further convert them into products such as corrugated and solid fibre boxes, folding paperboard boxes, paper bags, stationery and sanitary products and other such similar items.

