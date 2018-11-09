Calum Macpherson, of St Georges University to Address Aspiring Medical Students in India

9th November, Bangalore: Calum Macpherson, Vice Provost of St. George’s University will address medical aspirants in India on Globalisation in Medical Education. Over the course of his career, he has worked and has held the position of lecturer in over 50 countries including Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, North, and South America. Having supervised over 60 master’s degree and Ph.D. students in Kenya, Tanzania, India, the UK, Nevis, and Grenada he wishes to contribute to the field of medical education globally.

Date and Venue: The event will take place on 11th November 2018 in Bangalore at MS Ramaiah College, New BEL Road, MSRIT Post, M S Ramaiah Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560054

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Dr. Calum has been an instrumental figure in the medical education forum for the past 25 years. In the workshop, he will discuss the role of technology in training future doctors and encourage conversations among the medical aspirants and student community around the topic ‘crucial role of technology in medicine’.

Adds Dr. Calum, “The perception of effective medical education varies from person to person as the denotation of the same is different for an educator to that of a student. Nonetheless, globalization has helped in the global distribution of medical education and has created new and exciting opportunities for both educators and students”

Dr. Calum will cover the following topics in the session:

• The importance of Technology in Medical Education and how it has made a difference

• Difference between studying in an International Medical University and local Medical Schools (equipment, Infrastructure etc.)

• Ways in which technology can benefit both students and teachers

• Tips for medical aspirants wishing to practice in the United States

Calum Macpherson, PhD

Vice Provost for International Program Development

Dean of the School of Graduate Studies

Director of Research

Dr. Macpherson joined the University in 1993 as Professor of Parasitology and Director of Research in the School of Medicine and is now also Professor of Parasitology for the School of Veterinary Medicine. He serves on many internal and international committees.

In addition to his many roles at the University, Dr. Macpherson is the founding director and vice-president of the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF). He has worked and lectured in over 50 countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and North and South America. Over the course of his career, he has supervised over 60 master’s degree and Ph.D. students in Kenya, Tanzania, India, the UK, Nevis, and Grenada. Dr. Macpherson was born and raised in Kenya, and later Uganda. In 2014, he was appointed to the Research Advisory Board of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and elected as a Global Football Ambassador by the Grenada Football Association.

