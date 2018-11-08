Working with Rakhi Sawant was surprising says Tariq Imtyaz.

Tariq Imtyaz who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Pending Love’ says working with Rakhi was surprising.

Imtyaz interacted with media on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming film ‘Pending Love’.

Tariq will be seen playing a 19-year-old boy who falls in love with an older drug addict women played by Rakhi Sawant. When asked how was the experience working with the well know actress he said, “It was very surprising working with Rakhi Sawant. The way people see her in front of the camera and in all the video that circulate she isn’t the same behind the camera. She is the complete opposite, she is very sweet and it is very comfortable to work with.”

Rakhi is currently surrounded by the MeToo movement controversy as Tanushree filed a defamation case against her.

When asked Tariq how did he react when he found out he had to play a 19 year old boy, Tariq said, “When I found out I had to play a 19-year-old character I was really excited but also nervous because I had found out I will be playing the role opposites Rakhi Sawant. She is an established actress and I am still new to the industry.

But when we started shooting it went really smooth and she is a great co-actor. I had to work hard because it isn’t easy to play a younger character and to find the right traits to make it look believable.”

The film produced by Surjeet Choudhary Film Productions and presented by Prem Kumar Films, ‘Pending Love’ is is an anthology of three practical love stories, that have been deemed taboo by society.

‘Pending Love’ written and directed by Shahid Kazmi has been shot extensively in Mumbai and Kashmir. It stars Rakhi Sawant, Shoib Nikash Shah, Pari Choudhary, Tariq Imtyaaz, Shahid Kazmi, Azmat Khawaja, and Faizaan Khan.

The multi starrer film ‘Pending Love’ releases in November 2018.