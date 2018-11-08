Digitalization In Print Media

Newspapers, magazines and books are considered as the primary form of print media. This industry is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies. These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate news content in innovative ways. Publishers of newspapers, books, magazines and news media have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offers and services which can cater for the needs of the consumers.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE PRINT MEDIA MARKET TO GROW TO $419 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the print media market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, video magazines are a series of online videos that follow the print magazine format. Consumers spend double the amount of time watching video content online, either on desktop or a mobile device, than they do in reading text online. Research firm Forrester calculated that one minute of video is equal to 1.8 million words. Studies have also shown that video advertising generates four times the leads of non-video advertising.

Companies like Meredith, Condé Nast, Hearst et al have created video production units.

News Corporation was the largest company in the market, with revenues of $8.1 Billion in 2016. News Corporation’s strategy is focusing on integration of its recent acquisitions and also seeks to achieve its stated objective of “defining” rather than “adapting” to the digital transformation. Through a series of acquisitions of digital start-ups in varied fields such as Real estate, social media, the company hopes to garner more revenues.

The print media industry produces a variety of publications, including books, magazines, newspapers and directories. The print media industry produces its material in printed materials or electronic media.

