BOTTOM LINE CONCEPTS SAVES MILLIONS FOR BUSINESSES

NEW YORK – November 6, 2018: Bottom Line Concepts has helped dozens of small business operators save millions over the last decade – so isn’t it time you take up their zero-rated offer?

As an experience performance-based financial consulting firm, Bottom Line Concepts has identified and realized savings or refunds for clients in at least 15 industries ranging from restaurants and health bodies to hotels, manufacturers and media companies.

“Our clients appreciate that we are only compensated upon the realization of money by refunds and savings,” commented business founder Josh Fox.

Bottom Line Concepts offers a triple zero policy: zero fees if no savings or refunds can be identified; zero invoicing until the savings are back within the client’s bank account, and zero obligation to any recommendations that it comes up with.

Mr Fox said the financial consulting firm offers two strategies for business:

One is to look back over time to recover refunds that corporations may not realize they are owed; or to look forward bringing Bottom Line Concepts’ buying power, technology and innovative ideas that result in measurable cost savings.

“We are not incentivized by selling clients replacement products or services. Our results allow organizations to retain its employees, while increasing profitability and overall valuation of the company,” he added.

“Most vendor bills that organizations receive have errors in them, are difficult to decipher or are not transparent. We are here to deliver organizations the truth.

“Whether we are finding the mistakes, or showing you where hidden vendor profit margins are, we are going to get to the bottom of where money can be uncovered.”

Bottom Line Concepts gets its business done through a combined approach with an in-depth analysis of the company, bringing a 360-degree perspective to the broad range of areas in which significant savings can be realized.

Mr Fox said its “unique approach” included a team of experts carrying out categorical analysis, while maximizing cost savings and preserving the quality of services and products without having to change your vendors.

“We can accomplish the tasks with minimal interruption to business and very little staff involvement. And the bottom line is savings for them they may never have ever realized without our help.”

For more information on Bottom Line Concepts, visit their website at https://www.bottomlinesavings.com/ or to receive further details contact them at fox@bottomlinesavings.com or call (212) 668-1111.