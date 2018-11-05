Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) Market by Applications, Region, Type, Revenue,Sales Analysis By 2025

5 Nov 2018: Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow with a healthy rate in the years to come. Demand for lightweight aircraft multi-mode receiver and components within retrofit market and improved aircraft sales would induce the market toward development in the years to come. The increasing demand for lightweight and space saving for better fuel economy is the foremost driving factor for the Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) market. The rising in the number of aircraft distributions is also anticipated to propel the MMR industry in the years to come. On the other hand, growing susceptibility of aviation technology to cyber-attacks monitoring may hamper the growth of the industry, and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The market may be explored by fit, platform, applications, sub-system and geography. The market may be explored by Fit as Line-fit and Retrofit. In 2017, line-fit segment dominated the multi-mode receiver industry, due to the mandate for the installation of multi-mode receivers in innovative commercial aircraft. The growing aircraft retrofit activities, procedures that make multi-mode receiver a required feature in any aircraft are anticipated to drive this segment in the years to come. Multi-Mode Receiver market may be explored by Platform as Fixed Wing, (General Aviation, (Business Aircraft, and Light Aircraft), Commercial Aviation, (Narrow Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Regional Transport Aircraft), Military Aviation, (Transport Aircraft, and Fighter Aircraft)), Rotary Wing, (Military Helicopters and Commercial Helicopters).

Commercial aviation segment is estimated to account for the highest market share in the forecast period. Due to the commercial aviation industry mainly uses wide-body aircraft and narrow-body aircraft to cargo and transport passengers. Moreover, the fixed wing segment may rule the market and continue to rule the roost in the years to come. However, Rotary wing aircraft are mainly used for oil and gas, rescue, emergency, and for military applications. And it is anticipated to develop steadily in the forthcoming period.

The market may be explored by application as Landing and Navigation & Positioning. The Navigation & Positioning segment is dominating the segment application in the Multi-Mode receiver industry in 2017. Due to MMRs use several navigation systems, such as distance Measuring Equipment (DME), VOR (VHF omnidirectional radio range), to offer optimum navigation. The industry may be explored by Sub-system as GLS Receiver, MLS Receiver, ILS Receiver, and VOR/DME Receiver.

Asia Pacific accounted for the major share of the global Multi-Mode Receiver market Size Analysis in 2016; and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is projected to develop at the highest CAGR of 3.9% in the years to come. This development can be ascribed to the high air passenger traffic, foremost to a rise in the number of aircraft distributions in this region. Growing demand for air travel owing to declining travel price and growing number of air routes has led to the rise in passenger traffic.

Some of the key players that fuel the development of the Multi-Mode Receiver industry include Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Intel can Techno systems Inc., IndraSistemas, SA, Leonardo SPA, Saab AB, Systems Interface Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Val Avionics Ltd, and Thales Group. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

