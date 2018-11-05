2028 Global Smart Glass Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Smart Glass Global Market – Overview

The Smart Glass allows the user to control manually or automatically the amount of light, glare & heat transmitted through the glass. The smart glass can be controlled automatically through various methods such as automatic photo sensors, motion detectors, smartphone applications, knobs or light switches to control the amount of light, heat passing through the glass. The light control offered by Smart Glasses can save tremendous energy on heating, cooling and lighting. The smart Glass Market is registering healthy growth rate due to its numerous application in various industries such as in automobile, architecture, healthcare, and aviation among others. The increasing investment in infrastructure projects globally and the shift from passive to active smart glass technology is also helping the market of Smart glass to grow.

The global Smart Glass market demand is growing due to its numerous application in various industries such as in automobile, architecture, healthcare, and aviation among others. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Smart Glass is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2018-2023. According to Market Research Future Smart Glass Market The Global Smart Glass market is expected to reach USD 8 billion by the end of 2022 with 18 % CAGR during forecast period 2018-2022

Smart Glass not only protect the skin by blocking the harmful UV rays but also prevent the fabric and furniture near your windows from fading. The Smart glasses are energy efficient and have low reflection that reduces the glare. Smart Glasses are eco-friendly; recyclable material that offers attractive looks and also helps in controlling the solar and thermal heat in the interiors that maintains optimal temperature inside the building.

Key Players:

Active Glass Technologies PLC (U.K.), Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan), Corning,Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A (France), Schott AG (Germany), SmartGlass International, Ltd. (Ireland),Research Frontiers, Inc. (U.S.), Raven brick LLC (U.S.), Pleotint LLC (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), LTI Smart Glass Inc. (U.S.), Polytronix, Inc. (U.S.), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), GlasNovations, Ltd. (U.K.), Scienstry, Inc. (U.S.), SPD Control Systems Corporation (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Glass Market.

Industry News:

June 2018 – Rokid, Chinese artificial intelligence and smart hardware company, unveiled three new hardware innovations products, which are the Rokid Me Portable Smart Speaker, the Kamino18 AI Voice Dedicated Chip, and the new Rokid AR Glass. The Rokid Glass offers object recognition and improves efficiency at dissipating heat. Rokid Glass designed to supports Wi-Fi positioning that enables smart detection and indoor position navigation.

June 2018 – Plessey Semiconductors, a developer of optoelectronic technology solutions, entered into partnership with Vuzix, a specialist in the development of technologies for smart glasses to develop technologies for a new generation of AR smart glasses.

June 2018 – Toshiba entered into partnership with Ubimax, the global market leader for enterprise wearable computing solutions, to launch dynaEdge DE-100 and AR100 Viewer Assisted Reality smart glass solution. This glass solution is designed to provide industry workflow which enable the workers to achieve high performance in their tasks.

Smart Glass Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of Smart Glass appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Smart Glass Global Market – Segmentation

The Smart Glass market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology : Suspended particle devices, thermochromics Devices, Liquid crystal devices and Electrochromic devices.

Segmentation by Verticals : Architecture, Transportation, Power generation plant, consumer electronics, automotive, aviation among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Geographical Regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World.

Smart Glass Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global Smart Glass market with the largest market share owing to presence of major players such as Saint-Gobain SA and Smart Glass International, Ltd. and among others as well as government policies for energy efficient products and presence of key industry player such as LTI Smart Glass Inc. (U.S.), Polytronix, Inc. (U.S.) in the region. Global Smart Glass market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2017 to 202 due to increasing demand for smart glass in automobile applications in this region. The Asia Pacific market for Smart Glass market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023) due to increasing demand for energy efficiency, heat and light control, automated shading among others resulting in popularity of smart glass thus generating more revenue which will help to increasing the market

