Rutin Market – Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2018 -2026

Certain plants have been used to cure and prevent diseases for centuries. Continuous efforts have been made to study the bioactive compounds present in plants. Several plants have medicinal ingredients and bioflavonoid is one of such ingredients. Rutin is a plant flavonoid found in fruits or vegetables, which is used in drugs. Research has proved that rutin has anti-viral, anti-carcinogenic, anti-oxidant, anti-allergic, and anti-inflammatory properties.

The rutin market is driven by rise in the demand from the pharmaceutical industry, as rutin helps cure thrombosis. It also provides protection against chronic diseases such as varicose veins, internal bleeding, hemorrhoids, and hemorrhagic stroke. Rutin has been approved by the U.S. FDA (Food & Drug Administration). Moreover, rutin is used in several clinical and equivalence trials. Though reports do not show any major side-effects, the prolonged use of high doses of rutin may lead to certain side-effects such as hair loss, skin rash, headache, nausea, dizziness, and issues in sleeping. Dependence only on plants for the extraction of rutin may lead to extinction of certain plant species.

In the pharmaceutical industry, rutin is used in the preparation of drugs. It is used as an anti-microbial, anti-fungal, and anti-allergic agent. It has the ability to increase the level of intercellular ascorbic acid, scavenge oxidants, and free radicals. Rutin decreases capillary permeability and fragility; inhibits destruction of bones; and lowers the risk of heart attack and other heart diseases. It also helps in the treatment of major diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and hypercholesterolemia.

The rutin market has been segmented based on source. The key sources of rutin are plants, vegetables, and fruits. Rutin is a citrus flavonoid glycoside found in plants such as Viola tricolor, Capparis spinosa, Malus pumila (apple), and Lycopersicon esculentum. Tartary buckwheat seeds have been found to contain more rutin than common buckwheat seeds. Apart from seeds of buckwheat, rutin is also found in flowers of pansy and rose and leaves of Capparis spinosa. Rutin is one of the primary flavonoids found in clingstone peaches. It also occurs in the rind of citrus fruits, the core of green peppers, and in blueberries, apricots, blackberries, cherries, rose hips, and millet.

In terms of geography, the global rutin market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. With increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and growth of elderly population, consumers in North America are inclining toward use of anti-oxidant products. This is driving the market for rutin in the U.S. and other parts of North America, as rutin products have anti-oxidant properties and anti-aging effect. In Latin America, Chile has emerged to be a leading market for rutin, as the consumption pattern in the country is shifting from junk food to nutritious food. The demand for rutin is expected to increase with this change in the food trend. With the presence of developing economies such as India and China and rise in awareness among consumers, the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness increase in the demand for rutin products in the next few years. The rutin market in Europe is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to rising consumption of nutritional products in the region.

Key players operating in the global rutin market are Sichuan Chengdu Huaye Bio Chem Products, Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development Co., Cayman Chemical Company, Extrasynthese, Sigma-Aldrich Corp., Xena Bio Herbals, Toyo Sugar Refining Co., Ltd., Medipharm Specialties Co., Ltd., and ZK Biochem Group Co., Ltd.

