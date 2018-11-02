Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size to reach $22.5 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $22.5 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 28.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence in Robotics Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; thereby, achieving a market value of $998.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.3% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The 10nm market dominated the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology Node in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; thereby, achieving a market value of $14,855.9 million by 2024. The 20nm to 28nm market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, the 7nm & Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of MediaTek, Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Google Inc. and Nvidia Corporation.

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size Segmentation

By Technology Node

10nm

20nm to 28nm

7nm & Others

By Application

Smartphone

Camera

Automotive

Robotics

AR/VR

Drones

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

MediaTek

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

