Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market worth 33.15 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Equipment (Microwave, Millimetre Wave, Sub 6 GHZ, Test and Measurement), by Services (Network, System Integration, Professional) – Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2015 – 2020″, the market is estimated to grow from USD 17.85 Billion in 2015 to USD 33.15 Billion by 2020, at an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.18% from 2015 to 2020.

The mobile and wireless backhaul market ecosystem comprises vendors, such as Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom, Brocade, Fujitsu, Nokia Networks, Tellabs, ZTE and many more. These vendors sell their mobile and wireless backhaul equipment and services to end users to cater to their unique network requirements and backhaul needs.

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the mobile and wireless backhaul market in the following submarkets:

By Equipment:

• Microwave equipment

• Millimetre Equipment

• Sub-6 GHz Equipment

• Test and Measurement Equipment

By Service:

• Network Services

• System Integration Services

• Professional services

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

By Countries:

• US

• Other North America countries

• UK

• Other European Countries

• China

• Other APAC Countries

The growing need to remain connected and increasing adaption rate of 3G and 4G (Long-Term Evolution) networks has enhanced the market of mobile and wireless backhaul. Increasing usage of smart phones and tablets has increased the mobile data traffic and this has fuelled the market for a fast and reliable connectivity. Technical advancements such as small cells, has to quench the high bandwidth needs.

Growing mobile data traffic is spurring the market of mobile and wireless backhaul

Nowadays, spectrum band has been increased to up to 42GHz owing to the need for faster connectivity. Also, the introduction of 5G is offering great opportunity for mobile and wireless backhaul market. Popularity of data exhaustive such as video on demand, online streaming and video connectivity is continually growing and driving the mobile traffic data. The installation of small cells enables the network operators to offload the mobile data on the unlicensed spectrum using Wi-Fi, hence reducing the congestion on the macro-cells and licensed spectrum.

The microwave equipment segment is estimated to account for majority of the total mobile and wireless backhaul market in 2015, but is slowly losing its market share because of the increasing adoption of millimetre wave equipment. The major trends seen in the service market are the increasing use of system integration services by end user to effectively deploy mobile and wireless backhaul solutions and the easy integration of these solutions with the existing ones.

The North America region is expected to contribute the maximum market share to the overall mobile and wireless backhaul market

North America will witness the highest market share in 2015, and will continue to dominate the globe during the forecast period. The mobile and wireless backhaul markets in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America are expected to witness substantial growth, as large enterprises as well as SMBs are yet to adopt the solutions. Major enterprises in these emerging economies are expected to increase investments in mobile and wireless backhaul solutions, due to the huge demand for managing aging infrastructure and assets.

The major vendors in the mobile and wireless backhaul market include Alcatel Lucent, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Brocade Communications Systems, Fujitsu, Nokia Networks, Tellabs, and ZTE Corporation. A detailed analysis on key industry players is done to provide key insights about their businesses, products and services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the mobile and wireless backhaul market.

The mobile and wireless backhaul market has been segmented into equipment, services, and regions. The equipment is further segmented into Microwave, Millimetre wave, Sub 6 GHz, and Test and Measurement. The service types are Network services, System Integration, and Professional Services. Furthermore, the report classifies the market according to the regions of North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Browse 87 market data tables and 45 figures spread through 130 pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market – Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis to 2015 – 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-wireless-backhaul-market-1034.html

